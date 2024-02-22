 Skip navigation
Gabby Douglas to miss Winter Cup after testing positive for COVID

  
Published February 22, 2024 05:07 PM
Gabby Douglas

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 04: Gabrielle Douglas of the United States waits for her turn on the uneven bars during a training session before the start of the Summer Olympic Games on August 4, 2016 at Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gabby Douglas tested positive for COVID and will miss Saturday’s Winter Cup gymnastics meet, according to her social media.

“I’m so sad to say that I won’t be competing this weekend,” was posted on her social media Thursday. “I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for covid. Thank you so much for all of your support and positive energy -- it really does mean the world to me. I’m crushed but I’ll see you guys soon!”

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion, hoped to compete Saturday for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 28-year-old announced last July that she was back in the gym with an eye on a 2024 Olympic bid.

In November, Douglas attended her first USA Gymnastics camp since 2016. She has been training at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Texas.

Gymnasts are using Winter Cup, the first significant domestic meet of 2024, to help prepare for the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials in May and June.

The five-woman Olympic team will be named after trials.