Gabby Thomas to miss World Track and Field Championships due to injury

  
Published September 2, 2025 09:20 AM
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m to 100m national title
August 3, 2025 05:39 PM
Thanks to a personal best of 21.84 seconds, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the 200m to complete the sweep after winning the 100m earlier in Eugene. Anavia Battle's season's best netted silver, and Gabby Thomas got bronze.

Gabby Thomas will miss the World Track and Field Championships due to an Achilles injury.

Thomas, a triple gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics (200m, 4x100m, 4x400m), has dealt with an Achilles injury since May. It exacerbated in July.

Worlds are Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.

“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself,” Thomas said in a press release. “As an athlete you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term. All the best to my Team USA teammates fighting for medals in Tokyo.”

Thomas last raced at the Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Aug. 3, taking third place in the 200m by one thousandth of a second over Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown.

Thomas earned the last spot on the world team that was available at nationals. Brown later made the world team by winning the Diamond League Final last Thursday.

USA Track and Field has yet to announce the full athlete roster for worlds.

The world’s fastest women in the 200m in 2025 are Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia (21.71), the Olympic 100m gold medalist and 200m silver medalist, followed by Americans Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (21.84).

