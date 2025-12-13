Michigan State’s Tom Izzo gets $1 million raise and is the highest-paid coach in Big Ten

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Photocall Of The Xix As Sport Awards 2025
Rafael Nadal undergoes right-hand surgery to relieve pain
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Mammoth
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman to have elbow surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the Olympics
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, most successful coach in the football program’s history, is stepping down

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Photocall Of The Xix As Sport Awards 2025
Rafael Nadal undergoes right-hand surgery to relieve pain
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Mammoth
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman to have elbow surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the Olympics
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, most successful coach in the football program’s history, is stepping down

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo gets $1 million raise and is the highest-paid coach in Big Ten

  
Published December 12, 2025 07:34 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is getting a $1 million raise in his 5-year contract that automatically renews annually, a boost that makes him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten with a salary of about $7.2 million.

The school said Friday that its Board of Trustees had approved the raise as recognition of the 70-year-old Izzo’s “Hall of Fame legacy and demonstrates a shared commitment to achieving continued success.”

Izzo is in his 31st season with the Spartans, who are ranked ninth with an 8-1 record this season. His teams have made eight Final Four appearances and won the 2000 national championship.

The Spartans have made 27 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances after missing in each of Izzo’s first two seasons. He has a 745-303 record without a losing season.

“Coach Izzo is the ultimate Spartan — someone whose work ethic and devotion to our student-athletes, this university and the broader MSU community are unmatched,” Michigan State President Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “We believe deeply in his ability to uphold our values, develop champions, and continue building one of college basketball’s premier programs.”

Kansas coach Bill Self has a similar contract structure. The school announced a lifetime contract for Self two years ago. His annual salary is more than $10 million. Self, who is in his 21st season with the Jayhawks, has led them to four Final Fours and two championships.