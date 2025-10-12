Gretchen Walsh, Hubert Kos lead World Aquatics Swimming World Cup standings after Carmel

Olympic gold medalists Gretchen Walsh and Hubert Kos lead the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup standings after each won three events at the first of three stops in Carmel, Indiana, this weekend.

The American Walsh completed her triple Sunday in the 100m butterfly. She clocked 53.69 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history.

Walsh also owns the top three times, including the world record of 52.71. She is the only woman to break 54 seconds in the event.

Walsh previously won the 50m fly (breaking her world record) on Saturday and the 100m individual medley (the third-fastest time in history) on Friday.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

She scored 59.1 points based on her finishes and times in Carmel. She takes a small lead over Virginia training partner Kate Douglass (58.9 points, also winning three events) into the last two World Cup stops in Westmont, Illinois, and Toronto the next two weekends.

Last year, Douglass and Frenchman Léon Marchand won the overall series titles based on results at the three World Cups. Each received $100,000 for winning.

Canadian Summer McIntosh, who won four individual gold medals at this past summer’s long-course World Championships, could have been a factor for this year’s women’s title. But she withdrew before the Carmel stop due to illness. She could still race Westmont and/or Toronto.

Marchand didn’t win any events in Carmel and is not expected to contest all three stops this year.

That opens the door for the Hungarian Kos, his training partner in Texas. Kos, the Olympic 200m backstroke champion, swept all three backstrokes in Carmel.

He scored 58.4 points, taking a significant lead over Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands (55.8).

Also Sunday, Australian Kaylee McKeown took the 200m backstroke in 1:58.86, the third-fastest time in history behind American Regan Smith’s top two.

McKeown, who swept the backstrokes at the last two Olympics, distanced Smith on Sunday by 1.21 seconds, one day after Smith won the 100m back for her first head-to-head victory over McKeown in six years.

The World Cup continues Friday through Sunday in Westmont with prelims and finals live on Peacock.

McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup Australian Kaylee McKeown nearly breaks the Swimming World Cup record on her way to winning the women's 200m backstroke in Carmel.