 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Satou Sabally
Phoenix Mercury’s Satou Sabally out for Game 4 of WNBA Finals with concussion
A'ja Wilson
Dominance of the Las Vegas Aces threatens to make short work of WNBA’s expanded finals
Sister Jean
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola Chicago’s beloved chaplain, dies at 106

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Satou Sabally
Phoenix Mercury’s Satou Sabally out for Game 4 of WNBA Finals with concussion
A'ja Wilson
Dominance of the Las Vegas Aces threatens to make short work of WNBA’s expanded finals
Sister Jean
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola Chicago’s beloved chaplain, dies at 106

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup: How to watch, live stream info, schedule, locations

  
Published October 10, 2025 10:26 AM
McIntosh pulls away for 200m IM gold at worlds
July 28, 2025 08:55 AM
Summer McIntosh secured her second gold at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, speeding past the competition to win the women's 200m IM ahead of Alex Walsh of the U.S. and Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey.

The opening meet of the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup takes place this Friday, October 10, and runs through Sunday, October 12, in Carmel, Indiana.

This weekend’s competition features a star-studded lineup, including four-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand, eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, and four-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh, among others. Click here to see the full entry list for this weekend.

The three-stop series will continue in Westmont, Illinois, the next weekend (October 17-19) and concludes in Toronto, from October 23-25. Live coverage will be available on Peacock. See below to find out how to watch the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and keep up with all of the excitement!

2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Locations:

  • Carmel, Indiana - Friday, October 10 - Sunday, October 12
  • Westmont, Illinois - Friday, October 17 - Sunday, October 19
  • Toronto, Canada - Thursday, October 23 - Saturday, October 25

2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Broadcast Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Carmel, Indiana:
Friday, October 10:
Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock
Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Saturday, October 11:
Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock
Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Sunday, October 12:
Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock
Highlight Show - 3:00 PM on NBC
Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Westmont, Illinois:
Friday, October 17:
Prelims - 11:00 AM on Peacock
Finals - 7:00 PM on Peacock

Saturday, October 18:
Prelims - 11:00 AM on Peacock
Finals - 7:00 PM on Peacock

Sunday, October 19:
Prelims - 11:00 AM on Peacock
Finals - 7:00 PM on Peacock

Toronto, Canada:
Thursday, October 23:
Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock
Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Friday, October 24:
Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Saturday, October 25:
Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

How do I watch sports on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.