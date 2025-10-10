2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup: How to watch, live stream info, schedule, locations

The opening meet of the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup takes place this Friday, October 10, and runs through Sunday, October 12, in Carmel, Indiana.

This weekend’s competition features a star-studded lineup, including four-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand, eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, and four-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh, among others. Click here to see the full entry list for this weekend.

The three-stop series will continue in Westmont, Illinois, the next weekend (October 17-19) and concludes in Toronto, from October 23-25. Live coverage will be available on Peacock. See below to find out how to watch the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Locations:

Carmel, Indiana - Friday, October 10 - Sunday, October 12

Westmont, Illinois - Friday, October 17 - Sunday, October 19

Toronto, Canada - Thursday, October 23 - Saturday, October 25

2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Broadcast Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Carmel, Indiana:

Friday, October 10:

Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Saturday, October 11:

Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Sunday, October 12:

Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Highlight Show - 3:00 PM on NBC

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Westmont, Illinois:

Friday, October 17:

Prelims - 11:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 7:00 PM on Peacock

Saturday, October 18:

Prelims - 11:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 7:00 PM on Peacock

Sunday, October 19:

Prelims - 11:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 7:00 PM on Peacock

Toronto, Canada:

Thursday, October 23:

Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Friday, October 24:

Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

Saturday, October 25:

Prelims - 10:00 AM on Peacock

Finals - 6:00 PM on Peacock

How do I watch sports on Peacock

