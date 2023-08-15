 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
Dalvin Cook
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pickups of the Day: Peguero’s Power Potential

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230815.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
nbc_pft_tuamauifundraiser_230815.jpg
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
nbc_pft_samhowell_230815.jpg
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
Dalvin Cook
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pickups of the Day: Peguero’s Power Potential

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230815.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
nbc_pft_tuamauifundraiser_230815.jpg
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
nbc_pft_samhowell_230815.jpg
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle

  
Published August 15, 2023 10:46 AM
TOP 10 CHINESE ATHLETES OF 2022

File photo taken on Feb. 19, 2022 shows Sui Wenjing L/Han Cong of China celebrate after the figure skating pair skating free skating of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. The pairs skaters triumphed at the Beijing Winter Olympics, winning China’s second Olympic figure skating title after Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo did it in Vancouver in 2010. (Photo by Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Han Cong, a 2022 Olympic pairs’ figure skating gold medalist with Sui Wenjing, said he will sit out competition through the 2026 Winter Games, according to a Weibo post that’s being cited by Chinese media.

Sui, 28, and Han, 31, have not competed since taking gold for host China at the 2022 Winter Games.

Han said in the post that he cannot return to competition after taking a year and half after the Olympics for rehabilitation. He did not specify an injury. Han did have April 2020 hip joint surgery, which took more than a year to recover from.

Sui has not announced publicly whether she plans to return to competition with a different partner.

Last September, Han was appointed a member of the International Skating Union’s singles and pairs’ skating technical committee.

Sui and Han, who hail from the Chinese pairs’ hub of Harbin, were inspired to start skating after watching 2010 Olympic champions Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo compete at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Zhao became one of their coaches.

In 2018, Sui and Han missed gold by 43 hundredths of a point in the closest Olympic figure skating result since the scoring system debuted in 2006. In 2022, they won by 63 hundredths for China’s second Olympic figure skating title after Shen and Zhao.

They also won two senior world titles and three junior world titles while navigating a series of injuries.

In Sui and Han’s absence, Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won the last two world titles.

Knierim and Frazier said this past season would likely be their last, though they have not announced a retirement.