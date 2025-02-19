How to watch USA-Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Final: TV/stream info, championship preview

The U.S. and Canada meet in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday, the first senior men’s hockey championship game between the rivals since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The 4 Nations Face-Off — pitting the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland — is also a preview of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to participate in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014.

The U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland combined to win the last six medals at Olympics with NHL participation.

The U.S. and Canada each won two of three games in 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin play to reach Thursday’s championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

How to watch USA vs Canada 4 Nations Final

The 4 Nations Face-Off final is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports (French) in Canada.

USA vs Canada hockey history

Last Saturday, the U.S. handed Canada its first defeat in a best-on-best tournament in 15 years, rallying for a 3-1 round-robin victory in Montreal after three fights in the first nine seconds.

The Americans snapped the Canadians’ 17-game win streak in best-on-best tournament play and Sidney Crosby’s 26-game win streak in overall international tournament play.

Before that, the last time Canada and Crosby lost a best-on-best tournament game was to the U.S. in group play at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Canada then beat the U.S. in the 2010 Olympic final on Crosby’s golden goal in overtime.

USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Defensemen

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (2022 Olympian)

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (replaced before tournament due to injury)

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (will miss final due to injury)

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (2022 Olympian, replaced Hughes)

Forwards

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Defensemen

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Travis Sanheim, Philadephia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (2014 Olympian, replaced before tournament due to ailment)

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings (2010, 2014 Olympian, replaced Pietrangelo)

Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars (in-tournament add due to Makar illness)

Forwards

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2010, 2014 Olympian)

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights