How to watch USA-Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Final: TV/stream info, championship preview
The U.S. and Canada meet in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday, the first senior men’s hockey championship game between the rivals since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
The 4 Nations Face-Off — pitting the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland — is also a preview of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to participate in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014.
The U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland combined to win the last six medals at Olympics with NHL participation.
The U.S. and Canada each won two of three games in 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin play to reach Thursday’s championship game at TD Garden in Boston.
How to watch USA vs Canada 4 Nations Final
The 4 Nations Face-Off final is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports (French) in Canada.
USA vs Canada hockey history
Last Saturday, the U.S. handed Canada its first defeat in a best-on-best tournament in 15 years, rallying for a 3-1 round-robin victory in Montreal after three fights in the first nine seconds.
The Americans snapped the Canadians’ 17-game win streak in best-on-best tournament play and Sidney Crosby’s 26-game win streak in overall international tournament play.
Before that, the last time Canada and Crosby lost a best-on-best tournament game was to the U.S. in group play at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Canada then beat the U.S. in the 2010 Olympic final on Crosby’s golden goal in overtime.
USA 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
Goaltenders
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Defensemen
Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (2022 Olympian)
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (replaced before tournament due to injury)
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (will miss final due to injury)
Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (2022 Olympian, replaced Hughes)
Forwards
Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
Goaltenders
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
Defensemen
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Travis Sanheim, Philadephia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (2014 Olympian, replaced before tournament due to ailment)
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings (2010, 2014 Olympian, replaced Pietrangelo)
Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars (in-tournament add due to Makar illness)
Forwards
Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2010, 2014 Olympian)
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights