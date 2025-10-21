How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin’s road to the Milan Cortina Olympics begins this weekend as the Alpine skiing World Cup starts with races in Sölden, Austria, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin headlines the women’s giant slalom on Saturday. The men’s giant slalom is Sunday.

The World Cup season runs from October to March with a break in February for the Olympics.

Shiffrin returns after a tumultuous 2024-25 season. She won four times — increasing her career record to 101 World Cup victories — but also missed two months after tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom race crash.

She plans to focus this season on her primary events of slalom and giant slalom, having won Olympic gold in each, plus possibly race some super-Gs.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Sölden Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Platform Time (ET) Saturday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7 a.m. Sunday Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 5 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 8 a.m.

Shiffrin owns two giant slalom victories in Sölden (2014, 2021) and four more podiums.

But the GS discipline in particular brought what she called “mental obstacles” as she came back to racing last winter from the crash. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder on Feb. 12 — after returning to slalom races but before she returned to GS races.

She then entered three GS events late last season with a best finish of 25th.

“To try to match this level of slalom with where I want to go with GS, it gives me energy to do the work,” she said after winning the slalom at the World Cup Finals in March. “It feels like there’s a lot of work to do, but this gives me the inspiration to do that.”

Missing from Sölden is Italian Federica Brignone, last season’s World Cup overall champion as the best skier combining results across downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom.

Brignone, who won in Sölden last year, is out indefinitely — and possibly through a home Olympics — after breaking her left leg in an April GS crash.

After Brignone, the top GS skiers last season were Alice Robinson of New Zealand and 2022 Olympic gold medalist Sara Hector of Sweden. American Paula Moltzan won bronze in the GS at February’s World Championships.

Sunday’s men’s race is headlined by Swiss Marco Odermatt, the four-time reigning World Cup overall champion.

Odermatt won 12 consecutive World Cup GS races in 2023 and 2024, but then skied out in his opening run at Sölden last year. He rebounded to make the podium of the last seven GS races last season, including three wins in a row.

After Sölden, the World Cup has slaloms in Levi, Finland (Nov. 15-16), and Gurgl, Austria (Nov. 22-23). The first women’s speed races in Lindsey Vonn’s disciplines of downhill and super-G are Dec. 12-14 in St. Moritz, Switzerland.