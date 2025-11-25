How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in Stifel Copper Cup Alpine skiing World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin headlines the Stifel Copper Cup, an Alpine skiing World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado, with coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock on Thanksgiving weekend.

Shiffrin, winner of the first two World Cup slaloms this season, will contest Saturday’s giant slalom and Sunday’s slalom in her first races in her home state since 2017.

The men kick things off with a super-G on Thursday and a giant slalom on Friday as Copper hosts a World Cup for the first time since 2001.

Copper is the lone U.S. World Cup stop this season for the women.

The men will stay in Colorado next week for the Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek.

Stifel Copper Cup Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Platform Time Thursday Men’s SG Outsideonline.com 1 p.m. Friday Men’s GS (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 12 p.m. Men’s GS (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 3 p.m. Saturday Women’s GS (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 12 p.m. Men’s GS NBC, Peacock 1 p.m.* Women’s GS (Run 2) Outsideonline.com 3 p.m. Sunday Women’s SL (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 12 p.m. Women’s GS NBC, Peacock 1 p.m.* Men’s SG CNBC, Peacock 2 p.m.* Women’s SL (Run 2) CNBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

*Delayed broadcast

Shiffrin won 10 of her last 12 World Cup slalom starts dating to January 2024, missing five slaloms in that span due to injuries.

Her two slalom wins this season were each by dominating margins of more than one second over 19-year-old Lara Colturi of Albania.

The giant slalom should be a bigger test for Shiffrin. She was fourth in the season-opening GS on Oct. 25, her best result in the discipline since a November 2024 GS crash that sidelined her for two months.

Fellow American Paula Moltzan was runner-up in the Oct. 25 GS in Soelden, Austria. She steadily climbed in GS over the last year, posting her first World Cup top five (November 2024) and podium (January 2025), plus earning a bronze medal at last February’s World Championships.

Swiss Marco Odermatt is the favorite in both Copper men’s races, having won the last three World Cup super-G season titles and the last four World Cup giant slalom season titles.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, an Olympic and world championships medalist in the super-G, said on Monday that he may make the Copper super-G his comeback race.

Kilde has been sidelined since a January 2024 crash where he sustained a severe right leg laceration and torn left shoulder ligaments. Kilde, who is Shiffrin’s fiancé, said he may wait until Wednesday night to decide whether his first event back will be Thursday’s super-G in Copper or next week’s World Cup in Beaver Creek.