How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in Stifel Copper Cup Alpine skiing World Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in Stifel Copper Cup Alpine skiing World Cup

  
Published November 25, 2025 06:45 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin headlines the Stifel Copper Cup, an Alpine skiing World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado, with coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock on Thanksgiving weekend.

Shiffrin, winner of the first two World Cup slaloms this season, will contest Saturday’s giant slalom and Sunday’s slalom in her first races in her home state since 2017.

The men kick things off with a super-G on Thursday and a giant slalom on Friday as Copper hosts a World Cup for the first time since 2001.

Copper is the lone U.S. World Cup stop this season for the women.

The men will stay in Colorado next week for the Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek.

Stifel Copper Cup Broadcast Schedule

DayEventPlatformTime
ThursdayMen’s SGOutsideonline.com1 p.m.
FridayMen’s GS (Run 1)Outsideonline.com12 p.m.
Men’s GS (Run 1)Outsideonline.com3 p.m.
SaturdayWomen’s GS (Run 1)Outsideonline.com12 p.m.
Men’s GSNBC,Peacock1 p.m.*
Women’s GS (Run 2)Outsideonline.com3 p.m.
SundayWomen’s SL (Run 1)Outsideonline.com12 p.m.
Women’s GSNBC,Peacock1 p.m.*
Men’s SGCNBC,Peacock2 p.m.*
Women’s SL (Run 2)CNBC,Peacock3 p.m.

*Delayed broadcast

Shiffrin won 10 of her last 12 World Cup slalom starts dating to January 2024, missing five slaloms in that span due to injuries.

Her two slalom wins this season were each by dominating margins of more than one second over 19-year-old Lara Colturi of Albania.

The giant slalom should be a bigger test for Shiffrin. She was fourth in the season-opening GS on Oct. 25, her best result in the discipline since a November 2024 GS crash that sidelined her for two months.

Fellow American Paula Moltzan was runner-up in the Oct. 25 GS in Soelden, Austria. She steadily climbed in GS over the last year, posting her first World Cup top five (November 2024) and podium (January 2025), plus earning a bronze medal at last February’s World Championships.

Swiss Marco Odermatt is the favorite in both Copper men’s races, having won the last three World Cup super-G season titles and the last four World Cup giant slalom season titles.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, an Olympic and world championships medalist in the super-G, said on Monday that he may make the Copper super-G his comeback race.

Kilde has been sidelined since a January 2024 crash where he sustained a severe right leg laceration and torn left shoulder ligaments. Kilde, who is Shiffrin’s fiancé, said he may wait until Wednesday night to decide whether his first event back will be Thursday’s super-G in Copper or next week’s World Cup in Beaver Creek.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NBC Sports, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live combine to air the 2025-26 FIS Alpine skiing World Cup.