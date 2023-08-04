 Skip navigation
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic

  
Published August 4, 2023 06:30 AM
Simone Biles

Simone Biles’ first gymnastics meet in two years, the Core Hydration Classic, airs live Saturday on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Those platforms air both senior women’s sessions at 2 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Biles and Tokyo Olympic teammates Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles are in the latter session.

NBC airs highlights Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

USA Gymnastics will live stream on its YouTube page a training session on Friday from 9-12:30 a.m. ET. It will mark Biles’ first public gymnastics routines since the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics also has live streaming coverage of the men’s competition on Sunday, featuring 2022 World team members Asher Hong and Donnell Whittenburg.

Classic is a tune-up meet for the U.S. Championships, which are in three weeks in San Jose, California.

The five-woman team for this autumn’s world championships will be announced after a selection camp in September.

2023 Core Hydration Classic Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)EventPlatform
Friday9 a.m.Women’s PracticeYouTube Link
Saturday2 p.m.Women’s Session 1CNBC* | Peacock
8 p.m.Women’s Session 2CNBC* | Peacock
Sunday11:45 a.m.Men’s Session 1YouTube Link
4:30 p.m.Women’s HighlightsNBC*
5:45 p.m.Men’s Session 2YouTube Link

*All NBC and CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.