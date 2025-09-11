 Skip navigation
How to watch women’s 100m at 2025 World Track and Field Championships

  
Published September 11, 2025 08:31 AM

The women’s 100m semifinals and final at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships air live Sunday morning on CNBC and Peacock.

The world 100m champion is traditionally considered the world’s fastest woman, an unofficial title that Sha’Carri Richardson claimed at the last worlds in 2023.

Then in 2024, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia took the crown with the Olympic 100m title.

Both women are in the field at these worlds in Tokyo.

Who are the favorites in the World Championships women’s 100m?

The favorite may be Olympic 100m bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, the world’s fastest woman of 2025 who ran 10.65 seconds to win the U.S. title on Aug. 1.

Alfred, the world’s second-fastest woman of 2025 (10.75), will bid to win Saint Lucia’s first medal in World Championships history.

In 2024, she won Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medals in any sport with her 100m gold and 200m silver.

Richardson, the Olympic 100m silver medalist, bids to become the second woman since 2000 to repeat as world 100m champion after Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2013-15, 2019-22).

Richardson said an injury sustained in February “completely set me back” as she approached the 2025 season. Her best time this summer is 11.05.

Jefferson-Wooden owns five of the world’s top seven times of 2025. By running 10.65, she became the joint-fifth-fastest woman in history. She joined Florence Griffith-Joyner as the only American women to run faster than 10.67 on multiple occasions over a career.

The only woman in the World Championships field who has ever run faster than 10.65 is the five-time world 100m champ Fraser-Pryce, who at 38 said this will be the last meet of her career. Her best 100m time of 2025 is 10.91.

World Championships Women’s 100m Schedule

DayTime (ET)RoundPlatform
Saturday5:55 a.m.HeatsCNBC, Peacock
Sunday7:20 a.m.SemifinalsCNBC, Peacock
9:13 a.m.FinalCNBC, Peacock
3 p.m.HighlightsNBC, Peacock
