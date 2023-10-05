 Skip navigation
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon, reports say

  
Published October 5, 2023 01:50 PM
Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a free throw during the game round two game six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on May 11, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

NBA MVP Joel Embiid reportedly hopes to play for the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics rather than his other options of France and his native Cameroon.

Embiid told USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill on Thursday that he picked the U.S., according to reports.

Embiid has not announced his decision publicly. He said on Monday that he would probably make his decision “in the next few days.”

Embiid is a Cameroon native but has never played in a major international tournament for that country, which made it simpler to represent a national team other than that of his birth nation.

If Embiid had played for Cameroon, he may have had to go through a lengthy process involving the international basketball federation (FIBA) to switch countries.

Last year, Embiid went through processes to become eligible to represent the U.S. and France in international basketball.

But he could only choose one nation in the lead up for the 2024 Paris Games.

Embiid, like many NBA superstars, did not take part in this past summer’s World Cup and instead took more time to decide.

Ultimately, he chose the U.S., bolstering a nation that has a relative lack of star centers compared to other positions.

Anthony Davis is the lone American to make an All-NBA first, second or third team at center in the last six seasons, but he last played at a major international tournament in 2014.

Asked on Monday of his 2024 Olympic interest, Davis said, “I have no idea yet.”

The U.S. is not expected to name its 12-man Olympic roster before late next spring.

At the Tokyo Games, France handed the U.S. men their first defeat in Olympic play since 2004. That was in the group stage. The U.S. later beat France 87-82 in the final.

At this summer’s World Cup, the U.S. finished fourth — without any All-NBA players — and France was 18th.

France already boasts 7-footers Rudy Gobert — a three-time NBA All-Star — and Victor Wembanyama, this year’s No. 1 draft pick who skipped the World Cup.

Cameroon’s men’s basketball team has never played in an Olympics or World Cup, but did qualify for one of four last-chance global qualifying tournaments next July.