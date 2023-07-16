Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar duel in Tour de France stage 15, enter final week in tight race

Jonas Vingegaard kept his 10-second Tour de France lead on Tadej Pogacar on the third consecutive day in the Alps, staying with his rival for a summit finish.

Vingegaard, the 2022 Tour champion, and Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, are dueling in the closest Tour going into the final week since 2008.

Pogacar attacked Vingegaard in the last mile of the final, first-category climb, but Vinegagaard stayed with him and finished in the same time.

Ahead of them, Wout Poels, a 35-year-old Dutchman in his 10th Tour, earned his first Tour stage win, doing so from a breakaway.

Early on the stage, a spectator’s outstretched arm — appearing to be holding a phone — collided with a cyclist, causing a large crash that affected 2019 Tour champion Egan Bernal of Colombia and American Sepp Kuss.

The Tour has a rest day Monday, followed by a 14-mile time trial with a late second-category climb.