MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson edges Shericka Jackson in Silesia 100m in world championships preview
KK Smith Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster

Top Clips

oly_atm400_vanniekerkrecord_230716_1920x1080_2245801539666.jpg
van Niekerk sets meet record in men’s 400m
oly_atw100h_tobiamusanwin_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Amusan narrowly beats Harrison in 100m hurdles
oly_atm100_akanisimbinewin_230716_1920x1080_2245793859950.jpg
Simbine takes tight men’s 100m in Silesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar duel in Tour de France stage 15, enter final week in tight race

  
Published July 16, 2023 12:17 PM
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar

UAE Team Emirates’ Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider’s white jersey cycles ahead of Jumbo-Visma’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey cycles in the final ascent of Col du Grand Combier in the final kilometers of the 13th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 138 km between Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne in central-eastern France and Grand Colombier, in the Jura mountains in Eastern France, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Bernard PAPON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BERNARD PAPON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard kept his 10-second Tour de France lead on Tadej Pogacar on the third consecutive day in the Alps, staying with his rival for a summit finish.

Vingegaard, the 2022 Tour champion, and Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, are dueling in the closest Tour going into the final week since 2008.

Pogacar attacked Vingegaard in the last mile of the final, first-category climb, but Vinegagaard stayed with him and finished in the same time.

Ahead of them, Wout Poels, a 35-year-old Dutchman in his 10th Tour, earned his first Tour stage win, doing so from a breakaway.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

Early on the stage, a spectator’s outstretched arm — appearing to be holding a phone — collided with a cyclist, causing a large crash that affected 2019 Tour champion Egan Bernal of Colombia and American Sepp Kuss.

The Tour has a rest day Monday, followed by a 14-mile time trial with a late second-category climb.
Fan causes massive peloton crash in TDF Stage 15
A spectator stuck their arm out, which caused a Jumbo-Visma rider at the very front of the peloton to go down and form a massive pileup of riders in Stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France.