American Jonathan Healy earns breakthrough bronze at World Taekwondo Championships

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
Bills at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Toronto’s Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Haiden Deegan banner SX1.jpg
Haiden Deegan to debut on a 450 in the World Supercross Championship (WSX)
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
Bills at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Toronto’s Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Haiden Deegan banner SX1.jpg
Haiden Deegan to debut on a 450 in the World Supercross Championship (WSX)
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Jonathan Healy earns breakthrough bronze at World Taekwondo Championships

  
Published October 24, 2025 03:46 PM

Jonathan Healy won the U.S.’ first World Taekwondo Championship’s men’s heavyweight medal since 1987 — bronze — one year after posting the best Olympic finish for an American men’s heavyweight since taekwondo became a medal sport in 2000.

Healy, a 28-year-old from Spring, Texas, won his first three matches Friday in Wuxi, China, to clinch a medal and a spot in the semifinals.

He was swept in the final four by eventual world champion Kang Sang-Hyun of South Korea.

Healy became the first American men’s heavyweight medalist at taekwondo worlds since Jimmy Kim took silver in 1987. Kim won the Olympic heavyweight title in 1988 when taekwondo was a demonstration sport.

Healy and CJ Nickolas, a 2023 World welterweight silver medalist, are the only American men to win a senior world medal in the last 15 years.

Last year, the 6-foot-6 Healy was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his Olympic debut in Paris.

He also made the quarterfinals at the 2022 Worlds and was eliminated in the round of 32 in 2023. He earned bronze at junior worlds in 2014.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 13 - Taekwondo
Jade Jones, Olympic taekwondo champion, switches to boxing
“Some days I wake up and think, am I absolutely crazy?” Jones said.