American Jonathan Healy earns breakthrough bronze at World Taekwondo Championships

Jonathan Healy won the U.S.’ first World Taekwondo Championship’s men’s heavyweight medal since 1987 — bronze — one year after posting the best Olympic finish for an American men’s heavyweight since taekwondo became a medal sport in 2000.

Healy, a 28-year-old from Spring, Texas, won his first three matches Friday in Wuxi, China, to clinch a medal and a spot in the semifinals.

He was swept in the final four by eventual world champion Kang Sang-Hyun of South Korea.

Healy became the first American men’s heavyweight medalist at taekwondo worlds since Jimmy Kim took silver in 1987. Kim won the Olympic heavyweight title in 1988 when taekwondo was a demonstration sport.

Healy and CJ Nickolas, a 2023 World welterweight silver medalist, are the only American men to win a senior world medal in the last 15 years.

Last year, the 6-foot-6 Healy was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his Olympic debut in Paris.

He also made the quarterfinals at the 2022 Worlds and was eliminated in the round of 32 in 2023. He earned bronze at junior worlds in 2014.