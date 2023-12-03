 Skip navigation
Jordan Stolz grabs first World Cup win of speed skating season

  
Published December 3, 2023 09:32 AM
Stolz wins men's 1500m with track record in Norway
December 3, 2023 01:38 PM
American speed skater Jordan Stolz broke his men's 1500m track record in Stavanger, Norway, winning in the A division with a time of 1.44.67.

American Jordan Stolz is picking up where he left off after his last record-breaking speed skating season.

Stolz was fastest in the 1000m and 1500m at a World Cup stop in Stavanger, Norway, this weekend, matching his performances at the same venue a year ago.

The 19-year-old clocked 1 minute, 8.47 seconds in the 1000m on Friday from the B division. He did not race in the A division because he skipped the previous World Cup, but his time beat everyone in the A division, which was led by 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands (1:08.76).

Stolz went 26 hundredths faster than he did in Stavanger in November 2022.

Stolz was in the A division for Sunday’s 1500m. He skated 1:44.67 to break his track record of 1:44.89 from November 2022. He easily prevailed by 67 hundredths over Nuis, the two-time reigning Olympic champion.

This October, Stolz skated the two fastest 1500m times at sea level in history at the Pettit Center in Milwaukee.

On Saturday, Stolz won the B division of the 500m in a time (35.09) that placed seventh in the A division. Stolz was seven hundredths faster in Stavanger last fall.

Stolz peaked last season at March’s world championships, becoming the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single worlds.

Stolz competed in one previous World Cup this season, plucking 1500m silver and 500m and 1000m bronze in Obihiro, Japan, last month.

Also in Stavanger, Olympic champion Erin Jackson placed second in Sunday’s women’s 500m. Jackson won the sprint at the previous World Cup in Beijing.

The speed skating World Cup continues in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, next weekend and streams live all season on Peacock.