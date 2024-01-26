Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record

Jordan Stolz, a 19-year-old American, broke his first world record as he continues to rewrite speed skating history.

Stolz clocked 1 minute, 5.37 seconds in the 1000m at a World Cup at the 2002 Utah Olympic Oval outside Salt Lake City.

He lowered the previous record of 1:05.69 set by Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov at the same venue in February 2020. Most world records in speed skating are set at the Utah venue due to its altitude and thin air.

Stolz became the first American to break a world record in an individual speed skating event since Brittany Bowe did so in the women’s 1000m in March 2019, also in Utah.

The last U.S. man to break an individual world record was Shani Davis in the 1500m in December 2009, also in Utah.

This past Sunday, Stolz broke the American record in the 1000m when he skated 1:06.27 at the Four Continents Championships in Utah, taking the record from Davis.

Stolz already lowered the American record in the 500m each of the previous two seasons.

This past October, he skated the world’s two fastest sea-level 1500m times in history. His best 1500m time overall -- 1:42.26 -- ranks him fifth in American history in that event behind Davis (1:41.04), Joey Mantia (1:41.15), Chad Hedrick (1:42.14) and Brian Hansen (1:42.16).

Last season, Stolz became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single world championships, sweeping the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

This weekend’s World Cup in Utah continues through Sunday. Peacock airs live coverage.