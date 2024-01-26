Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 03 San Diego Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb on podium.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 4, Anaheim by the numbers: Aaron Plessinger most successful in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
National Treasure
Betting the Pegasus World Cup: 2023 Preakness Winner National Treasure Headlines Afternoon of Racing
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
Button Massa Newgarden.jpg
Jenson Button, Felipe Massa, Josef Newgarden among notable champions, winners in Rolex 24

Top Clips

nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
nbc_dps_joeflaccointerview_240126.jpg
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 03 San Diego Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb on podium.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 4, Anaheim by the numbers: Aaron Plessinger most successful in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
National Treasure
Betting the Pegasus World Cup: 2023 Preakness Winner National Treasure Headlines Afternoon of Racing
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
Button Massa Newgarden.jpg
Jenson Button, Felipe Massa, Josef Newgarden among notable champions, winners in Rolex 24

Top Clips

nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
nbc_dps_joeflaccointerview_240126.jpg
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record

  
Published January 26, 2024 03:40 PM

Jordan Stolz, a 19-year-old American, broke his first world record as he continues to rewrite speed skating history.

Stolz clocked 1 minute, 5.37 seconds in the 1000m at a World Cup at the 2002 Utah Olympic Oval outside Salt Lake City.

He lowered the previous record of 1:05.69 set by Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov at the same venue in February 2020. Most world records in speed skating are set at the Utah venue due to its altitude and thin air.

Stolz became the first American to break a world record in an individual speed skating event since Brittany Bowe did so in the women’s 1000m in March 2019, also in Utah.

The last U.S. man to break an individual world record was Shani Davis in the 1500m in December 2009, also in Utah.

This past Sunday, Stolz broke the American record in the 1000m when he skated 1:06.27 at the Four Continents Championships in Utah, taking the record from Davis.

Stolz already lowered the American record in the 500m each of the previous two seasons.

This past October, he skated the world’s two fastest sea-level 1500m times in history. His best 1500m time overall -- 1:42.26 -- ranks him fifth in American history in that event behind Davis (1:41.04), Joey Mantia (1:41.15), Chad Hedrick (1:42.14) and Brian Hansen (1:42.16).

Last season, Stolz became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single world championships, sweeping the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

This weekend’s World Cup in Utah continues through Sunday. Peacock airs live coverage.