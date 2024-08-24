Kobe Bryant mural marks 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

A Kobe Bryant mural with an Olympic logo has been put up in Los Angeles.

The design, outside Hotel Figueroa near Crypto.com Arena, features matching images of Bryant on two sides of a building.

Another banner in between has an LA 2028 Olympic logo, the words “No Time To Lose” and a Nike swoosh.

Bryant’s 46th birthday would have been Friday. Aug. 24 is considered “Kobe Bryant Day” or “Mamba Day” as 8 and 24 were his jersey numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and was one of the key players in turning around the U.S. men’s basketball program after a bronze-medal showing at the 2004 Games.

Bryant was also part of the Los Angeles bid that ultimately was awarded the 2028 Games.

In 2017, Bryant was the final voice in the LA bid presentation to the IOC.

“To have the Olympics here and to have so many different cultures represented would be a beautiful story to tell,” were Bryant’s closing words in the video.