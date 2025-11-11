 Skip navigation
Kyle Albrecht named new USA Gymnastics President, CEO

  
Published November 11, 2025 12:19 PM

Kyle Albrecht will be USA Gymnastics’ next president and CEO, succeeding Li Li Leung, who said in June that she would step down at the end of 2025.

Albrecht, who turned 37 on Monday, will start Jan. 1.

The former George Washington University soccer player has worked for Major League Soccer since 2019.

“USA Gymnastics provides an amazing opportunity to further elevate one of the most iconic sports in American culture,” Albrecht said in a press release. “It’s an honor to lead this organization into its next chapter — driving growth that advances athlete success, strengthens our community, and builds on the culture of safety and wellness that has defined the past six years. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and key stakeholders to continue elevating the sport at every level.”

Last November, Albrecht was named general manager of MLS NEXT, a platform for youth player development in North America.

In 2023, he was named vice president of MLS GO, a recreational soccer program that was launched that year.

Before the MLS GO launch, Albrecht oversaw the commercial strategy for events including the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup.

Before MLS, he spent nine years with Under Armour, launching its soccer category and leading European sports marketing.

Leung was hired in March 2019, serving as USA Gymnastics’ leader through the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Ruben Padilla
Ruben Padilla wins first U.S. men’s trampoline medal at World Championships in 51 years
Ruben Padilla took silver at the World Trampoline Championships in Pamplona, Spain.