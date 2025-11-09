 Skip navigation
Ruben Padilla wins first U.S. men’s trampoline medal at World Championships in 51 years

  
Published November 9, 2025 09:01 AM

Ruben Padilla took silver in individual trampoline at the World Championships, marking the U.S.’ first medal in the men’s event since 1974.

Padilla, a Paris Olympic alternate who almost retired after the 2024 season, scored 61.950 points in Pamplona, Spain.

He finished runner-up to Wang Zisai of China (63.470), the Paris Olympic silver medalist who claimed his first world title in the event.

Ivan Litvinovich from Belarus, the Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo and Paris, failed to qualify for Sunday’s final.

Padilla has also won six career world titles in events that are not on the Olympic program: double mini (three titles), double mini team (two) and all-around team (one).

Trampoline made its Olympic debut in 2000. The best U.S. Olympic finish in the event is sixth.

In 2023, Jessica Stevens took bronze at worlds in the women’s event for the first U.S. medal since 1974.

The U.S. dominated trampoline in the first decade of world championships starting in 1964.

Day 7 - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025
Brody Malone wins high bar world title, joins U.S. men’s gymnastics legends
Brody Malone became the third U.S. man to win multiple world gymnastics titles.