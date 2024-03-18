 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
JAPAN-TOKYO-OLY-SHOOTING-MEN'S SKEET-FINAL
Vincent Hancock leads U.S. Olympic shooting team, can join legends with fourth gold
Edey_USA.jpg
Betting the NCAA Tournament: Which No. 1 Seeds will reach the Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
nbc_roto_btenuggets_240317.jpg
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
Breaking down the Champions League betting market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
JAPAN-TOKYO-OLY-SHOOTING-MEN'S SKEET-FINAL
Vincent Hancock leads U.S. Olympic shooting team, can join legends with fourth gold
Edey_USA.jpg
Betting the NCAA Tournament: Which No. 1 Seeds will reach the Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
nbc_roto_btenuggets_240317.jpg
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
Breaking down the Champions League betting market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laura Kenny, Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, retires from track cycling

  
Published March 18, 2024 08:00 AM

Laura Kenny, who owns the British female record of five Olympic gold medals, announced her retirement from track cycling to spend more time with her family.

“It’s been in my head a little while, just the sacrifices of leaving the children and your family at home is really quite big, and it really is a big decision that you have to make,” Kenny told the BBC. “It was getting more and more that I was struggling to do that, and then more people ask me what races was I doing, what training camps was I going on — I didn’t want to go, ultimately, and I think that’s what it came down to.”

Kenny (née Trott), 31, won omnium and team pursuit gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, then added the madison and won that in Tokyo.

She became the fourth Brit to win five Olympic golds and leaves as one of two British women to win six total medals along with still active equestrian Charlotte Dujardin.

Kenny is the last of Great Britain’s 11 track cycling gold medalists from the 2012 London Games to retire from the discipline. Geraint Thomas still competes on the road.

Kenny married fellow track cyclist Jason Kenny, a seven-time Olympic champion, in September 2016. They have two sons — Albie, born in 2017, and Monty, born last July.

In her final major competition, Kenny won the 2022 Commonwealth Games scratch race (not an Olympic event) representing host England in Birmingham.