Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lee Kiefer moved into solo second place in U.S. history with her third individual world championships medal.

Kiefer, 29, took foil bronze at worlds in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, matching her bronze medals from 2011 and 2022. She also has four team medals from worlds.

Kiefer, ranked No. 1 in the world, led 2018 World champion Alice Volpi of Italy 13-11 in the semifinals, then lost the last four touches to end the bout.

Unlike the Olympics, there are no bronze-medal matches at worlds. The two fencers who lose in the semifinals each get bronze.

HOMETOWN HOPEFULS: Kiefer works toward Paris with heart on her sleeve

Kiefer broke her tie for second place on the U.S. list at two individual world medals with husband Gerek Meinardt and Eli Dershwitz, who won sabre gold on Tuesday.

She moved into solo second place behind Mariel Zagunis, who won five individual medals from 2006-14.

Kiefer also tied Meinhardt for second place on the U.S. list for total world medals at seven. Zagunis also leads that list with 14.

In Tokyo, Kiefer became the third American to win Olympic fencing gold after Albertson Van Zo Post (1904) and Zagunis (2004, 2008).

Meinhardt, ranked No. 3 in the world, and fellow American Alexander Massialas, ranked No. 1, headline men’s foil at worlds on Thursday.