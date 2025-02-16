 Skip navigation
Loic Meillard wins slalom to cap dominant World Alpine Skiing Championships for Swiss men

  
Published February 16, 2025 08:28 AM

Loïc Meillard won slalom gold, his third medal in five days, to lift the Swiss to the record for most medals in men’s events in World Alpine Skiing Championships history.

Meillard prevailed by 26 hundredths of a second over Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath combining times from two runs in Saalbach, Austria. German Linus Strasser earned bronze.

Clément Noël, the Olympic gold medalist from France, led after the first run. He skied out in the closing gates of the second run having trailed Meillard by 16 hundredths at the last intermediate time check.

The Swiss men finished worlds with four gold medals in five events and nine medals overall, breaking the record of eight medals for a men’s team at worlds shared by the French men in 1966 and the Austrian men in 2005 and 1962.

ALPINE SKIING: Results | World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Switzerland’s 13 total medals and five golds at these worlds in all events marked the best output for one nation since Austria had the same numbers in 1999.

Swiss Meillard and Wendy Holdener won the most medals at these worlds — three each. Meillard earned team combined gold Wednesday (with Franjo von Allmen) and giant slalom bronze Friday.

The Swiss men also got gold from in the downhill from von Allmen and the super-G from Marco Odermatt.

Worlds Championships highlights air Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

oly_asmsg_odermattkitzbuehel_250124.jpg
Marco Odermatt wrote about ski racing, then authored his own success story
Marco Odermatt could win three gold medals at the World Alpine Skiing Championships.

FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships 2025 Results — Men’s Slalom

Gold: Loic Meillard (SUI) -- 1:54.02
Silver: Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) -- +.26
Bronze: Linus Strasser (GER) -- +.52
4. Manuel Feller (AUT) -- +.79
5. Timon Haugan (NOR) -- +.89
6. Dave Ryding (GBR) -- +1.51
7. Steven Amiez (FRA) -- +1.56
8. Dominik Raschner (AUT) -- +1.61
9. Tanguy Nef (SUI) -- +1.69
10. Samuel Kolega (CRO) -- +1.82
21. Jett Seymour (USA) -- +3.27
DNF. Luke Winters (USA)