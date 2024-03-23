Madison Chock, Evan Bates repeat as world champions in ice dance

Madison Chock and Evan Bates repeated as world champions in ice dance to complete their first undefeated season in their 13th year together.

Chock, 31, and Bates, 35, tallied 222.20 points between Friday’s rhythm dance and Saturday’s free dance in Montreal, their training base since 2018.

They prevailed by 2.52 over Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, last year’s bronze medalists. It was the smallest ice dance margin of victory at worlds in a decade.

Italians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri earned bronze, one year after taking silver.

Chock and Bates’ five career world championships medals are a U.S. ice dance record.

Last year, they won their first world title — after three previous silver or bronze medals — and became the oldest couple to take gold.

Following a Stars on Ice tour last spring, they decided to continue competing for at least one more season.

It turned out to be their best yet. Chock and Bates won all five of their competitions, including their fifth U.S. title.

They went into this week with the world’s best total score this season by 2.6 points over Gilles and Poirier. That made them the clear favorites at worlds, but not overwhelming ones.

They won the rhythm dance with the world’s top score this season. Gilles and Poirier outscored them by 1.05 points in the free dance, but it wasn’t enough to make up their deficit from Friday.

Chock and Bates plan to get married in June. They haven’t announced whether they plan to compete next season.

If they do continue, they can bid next January to tie the record of six U.S. ice dance titles held by their former training partners, the retired Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

They’re now tied with Davis and White at two world titles. No other U.S. ice dancers have won a world championship.

Worlds conclude later Saturday with the men’s free skate starting at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and 8 p.m. on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

If Ilia Malinin jumps from third to win, it will mark the first year that the U.S. earns multiple golds since 1996 (Michelle Kwan, Todd Eldredge).