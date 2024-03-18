2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

The world figure skating championships air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock starting Wednesday from Montreal.

The U.S. team includes reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance, plus Ilia Malinin, the world’s top-ranked men’s singles skater.

Malinin, who last season became the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition, has already this season won his biggest senior international title to date — December’s Grand Prix Final — and repeated as national champion in January.

Malinin, who earned world bronze last year at age 18, takes on Japan’s Shoma Uno, who goes for a third consecutive world title. Malinin earned his first head-to-head win over Uno at the Grand Prix Final, their most recent meeting.

Another Japanese star, Kaori Sakamoto, eyes a three-peat in the women’s event to cap an undefeated season.

She can become the first woman to win three world titles in a row since American Peggy Fleming from 1966-68.

Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito, the last two U.S. champions, rank 14th and third in the worlds field by best total score this season, respectively. Last year, Levito placed fourth and Glenn was 12th, both in their senior worlds debuts.

In ice dance, Chock, 31, and Bates, 35, won their first world title last year in their 12th season together. They became the oldest gold medalists in the event and the second U.S. couple to win.

This year, they can cap their first undefeated season with a world title. It could be their last competition. Chock and Bates, who plan to get married in June, are taking their skating careers on a season-by-season basis and have not yet committed to a 2026 Olympic run.

In pairs, the U.S. roster is without Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who won silver and gold at the last two worlds and then stepped away from competition.

Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara are the defending champions.

2024 World Figure Skating Championships Broadcast Schedule

