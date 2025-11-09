 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins
NFL Week 10 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Falcons vs Colts, Ravens vs Vikings, Bills vs Dolphins, More!
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Primer: Avoid the 76ers
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rodgersornv2_251109.jpg
Report: Villa, Rogers agree to new contract
nbc_pl_wickedstrikes_251109.jpg
Most ‘Wicked’ strikes of the PL season so far
nbc_pl_wolorn_251109.jpg
Report: Wolves to appoint Edwards as manager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins
NFL Week 10 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Falcons vs Colts, Ravens vs Vikings, Bills vs Dolphins, More!
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Primer: Avoid the 76ers
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rodgersornv2_251109.jpg
Report: Villa, Rogers agree to new contract
nbc_pl_wickedstrikes_251109.jpg
Most ‘Wicked’ strikes of the PL season so far
nbc_pl_wolorn_251109.jpg
Report: Wolves to appoint Edwards as manager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Marcus Christopher takes world championships silver in BMX freestyle

  
Published November 9, 2025 08:34 AM

American Marcus Christopher won his first World Championships medal in BMX freestyle — silver — one year after missing an Olympic medal by one spot.

Christopher, a 22-year-old from Canton, Ohio, finished runner-up to Anthony Jeanjean of France at worlds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Christopher also placed just behind Jeanjean at the Paris Olympics — 65 hundredths of a point behind in fourth place.

Christopher had come back from a 2023 X Games crash where he broke his jaw and cheekbone, needing four plates, 16 screws and a liquid-only diet for four weeks.

Christopher then won the X Games in 2024 and placed second at the event this past June behind countryman Justin Dowell.

An American man has won a BMX freestyle medal at all eight editions of worlds since the event’s debut in 2017. The event debuted at the Olympics at the Tokyo Games.

An American woman won all seven previous world titles in BMX freestyle, with Hannah Roberts taking six of those. But no American woman won a medal in Riyadh, with Roberts placing 10th.

Chinese riders swept the women’s podium, led by Sun Sibei. China’s Deng Yawen, the Paris Olympic gold medalist, wasn’t in the Riyadh field.

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Charles Coste won track cycling gold at the 1948 London Games.