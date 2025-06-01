Melissa Jefferson-Wooden runs historic 100m time at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Melissa Jefferson-Wooden moved into a tie for 10th place on the all-time women’s 100m list by running 10.73 seconds at a Grand Slam Track meet Sunday.

Jefferson-Wooden, the Olympic 100m bronze medalist, improved her previous best time of 10.80 from the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Now she’s tied as the 10th-fastest woman in history globally, the fifth-fastest American ever and the second-fastest active American behind training partner Sha’Carri Richardson (personal best 10.65).

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden with an insane 10.73 to take the women's 100m crown!



Jefferson-Wooden also ran a personal best in the 200m on Saturday, clocking 21.99 and winning that race over Olympic 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas.

The Grand Slam Track season concludes with the fourth meet in Los Angeles the last weekend of June, live on Peacock.

In other events Sunday, Kenny Bednarek won the men’s 100m in 9.86 seconds, shaving one hundredth off his personal best and matching the world’s best time this year.

Bednarek, a two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist, is the only man or woman to go 6-0 in races through the first three Grand Slams.

Jamaican Ackera Nugent completed a sweep of the 100m hurdles and flat 100m by clocking 11.11 seconds in Sunday’s flat race in the short hurdles group.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was runner-up in 11.21 against a field of 100m hurdles specialists. It marked her first flat 100m race since 2018, when she ran a wind-aided 11.07 as a University of Kentucky freshman.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who won the 400m hurdles and flat 400m at the first two Slams, is likely to switch to the 200m/400m group for the last Slam in Los Angeles.

She expects to race either the flat 400m or the 400m hurdles at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in August, where she will bid to make the team for September’s World Championships in Tokyo.

In Sunday’s 1500m, Josh Kerr overtook Cole Hocker in the final straightaway in a duel between the Olympic silver and gold medalists.

Kerr crossed the finish line all the way out in lane six in 3:34:44, while Hocker in lane five was seven hundredths behind.

Hocker has finished second, third, third, third, third and second in his six 1500m races since winning Olympic gold in Paris.