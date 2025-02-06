 Skip navigation
How to watch 2025 Millrose Games track meet

  
Published February 6, 2025 10:14 AM

The Millrose Games, the top annual international indoor track and field meet, airs live Saturday from 4-6 p.m. ET from New York City on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The fields at the historic Armory feature Cole Hocker (Olympic 1500m gold medalist) taking on Grant Fisher (Olympic 5000m and 10,000m bronze medalist) in the 3000m.

Plus Brit Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse (Olympic 1500m silver and bronze medalists) in the men’s Wanamaker Mile. Kerr edged Nuguse by one hundredth at the Paris Games.

Full entry lists are here.

The last two years, Nuguse won the Wanamaker Mile with the second- and third-fastest indoor miles in history (3:47.38 and 3:47.83). Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha has the world record of 3:47.01.

This year, Nuguse can become the first man to win three consecutive miles at Millrose since Bernard Lagat took six in a row from 2005-10 when it was held at Madison Square Garden.

In the 3000m, Hocker and Fisher could chase the world record (Ethiopian Lamecha Girma’s 7:23.81) and the American record (Nuguse’s 7:28.23).

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Masai Russell headlines the 60m hurdles, which she won last Sunday at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Quincy Wilson, who last summer became the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist with 4x400m relay gold at 16, is entered in the 600m. Last Sunday, Wilson ran the fastest-ever indoor 400m for his age or younger.

Tokyo Olympic champion Katie Moon leads the pole vault field.

The men’s 60m includes Tokyo Olympic 100m champ Marcell Jacobs of Italy and 2016 World Indoor 60m champ Trayvon Bromell.

After Millrose, the season continues with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships from Feb. 22-23 with coverage on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 23.

