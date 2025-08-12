 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time

  
Published August 12, 2025 02:25 PM

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis has broken the men’s pole vault world record for a 13th time.

Duplantis, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, cleared 6.29 meters (20 feet, 7 1/2 inches) at a meet in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.

For all of Duplantis’ 13 world records, including three times in 2025, he has chosen to increase the record by the minimum one centimeter.

It’s the same record-breaking strategy used by Ukrainian Sergey Bubka, who maximized bonus money by raising the bar one centimeter at a time on many occasions in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Bubka broke the outdoor world record 17 times and the indoor world record 18 times between 1984 and 1994, before World Athletics shifted to one world record combining indoor and outdoor.

Before Duplantis, the world record was 6.16 meters, set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.

Duplantis, born and raised in Louisiana with a Swedish mom, broke Lavillenie’s record in February 2020.

He has lost just four times since the start of 2020, while racking up more than 80 victories, according to Tilastopaja.org.

Next month, Duplantis will bid to become the second man to win three world outdoor pole vault titles in a row after Bubka, who won the first six crowns from 1983 through 1997.

Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus set to be youngest American in World Track and Field Championships history
Cooper Lutkenhaus finished second to Donavan Brazier in the U.S. 800m final.