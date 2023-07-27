 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_pft_rodgerspaycut_230727.jpg
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_pft_rodgerspaycut_230727.jpg
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal

  
Published July 27, 2023 01:33 PM
Nick Itkin

CHIBA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Nick Itkin of Team United States huring his bout against Anton Borodachev of Team ROC in Men’s Foil Individual second round on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nick Itkin took foil silver at the world fencing championships to become the first U.S. man, and third U.S. fencer overall, to win an individual medal at back-to-back worlds.

Italian Tommaso Marini defeated Itkin 15-13 in Thursday’s final in Milan, Italy after Itkin won his first five bouts.

Itkin rallied from an 11-6 deficit in the final, then hurt his right leg while down 13-12 but continued on without a medical timeout.

Itkin, 23, became the third U.S. fencer to win an individual medal at back-to-back worlds after Olympic gold medalists Mariel Zagunis and Lee Kiefer.

Last year, Itkin earned his first world medals, team silver and individual bronze. He entered this tournament ranked No. 8 in the world.

Itkin, whose dad fenced in his native Ukraine and mom competed in gymnastics in Ukraine, shook things up in 2021 by making the Olympic team over 2013 World champion Miles Chamley-Watson and making the roster of three for the individual event over former world No. 1 Race Imboden.

He was the only American man to win a foil bout in Tokyo but then lost in his second round. Later, the team took bronze.

The U.S. entered worlds with four of the world’s top 16 men in foil -- No. 1 Alexander Massialas (lost in the second round), No. 3 Gerek Meinhardt (lost in the first round), Itkin and No. 16 Chamley-Watson (lost in the round of 16).

The men’s foil team event at worlds is Sunday.