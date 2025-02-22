Swiss Alpine skier Niels Hintermann is cancer-free after being treated for lymph node cancer this past fall and winter.

“Over and Out! 😎,” was posted on his social media, according to a translation. “So happy about the discovery: CANCER FREE 😇🍀

“Thank you all for the support and strength of the past months🙏. They were not always easy days, but of course I am overjoyed that this time is now over and there is a clear goal again, even if the path to the goal is not yet clear. 😅✌️”

Hintermann, 29, announced Oct. 9 that he would miss the 2024-25 season to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy. He said then that “this type of cancer is very curable” and hoped to return for the 2025-26 Olympic season.

Hintermann was told on Thursday that there were no active cancer cells left in his body, then drove to Crans-Montana (site of this weekend’s men’s World Cup races) for some non-competitive skiing, according to Blick.

Hintermann has won three World Cup races, the most recent a downhill on Feb. 17, 2024, in Kvitfjell, Norway. He ranked sixth in last season’s World Cup downhill standings.

“It is my goal to be able to return to the glacier with downhill skis in August,” Hintermann said, according to Blick.