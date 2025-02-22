 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Truck Series Fr8 208
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta
Intermountain Health Freestyle International - Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf extends moguls win streak, takes World Cup lead

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michmsu_250221.jpg
Highlights: No. 14 MSU topples No. 12 Michigan
nbc_golf_mexicoopenround2v2_250221.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250221.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Truck Series Fr8 208
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta
Intermountain Health Freestyle International - Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf extends moguls win streak, takes World Cup lead

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michmsu_250221.jpg
Highlights: No. 14 MSU topples No. 12 Michigan
nbc_golf_mexicoopenround2v2_250221.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250221.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Swiss Alpine skier Niels Hintermann is cancer-free

  
Published February 22, 2025 06:24 AM

Swiss Alpine skier Niels Hintermann is cancer-free after being treated for lymph node cancer this past fall and winter.

“Over and Out! 😎,” was posted on his social media, according to a translation. “So happy about the discovery: CANCER FREE 😇🍀

“Thank you all for the support and strength of the past months🙏. They were not always easy days, but of course I am overjoyed that this time is now over and there is a clear goal again, even if the path to the goal is not yet clear. 😅✌️”

Hintermann, 29, announced Oct. 9 that he would miss the 2024-25 season to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy. He said then that “this type of cancer is very curable” and hoped to return for the 2025-26 Olympic season.

Hintermann was told on Thursday that there were no active cancer cells left in his body, then drove to Crans-Montana (site of this weekend’s men’s World Cup races) for some non-competitive skiing, according to Blick.

Hintermann has won three World Cup races, the most recent a downhill on Feb. 17, 2024, in Kvitfjell, Norway. He ranked sixth in last season’s World Cup downhill standings.

“It is my goal to be able to return to the glacier with downhill skis in August,” Hintermann said, according to Blick.