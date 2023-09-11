 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horizon Irish Open 2023 - Day Four - The K Club
All 12 Euro Ryder Cuppers scout Marco Simone, to play BMW PGA
fmia0910-myles.jpg
The key to how the Browns stunned the Bengals in NFL Week 1
fmia0910-tua.jpg
Miami Dolphins prove ‘adversity is our opportunity’ in NFL Week 1 comeback

Top Clips

nbc_pft_young_230911v2.jpg
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
nbc_pft_draft_230911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horizon Irish Open 2023 - Day Four - The K Club
All 12 Euro Ryder Cuppers scout Marco Simone, to play BMW PGA
fmia0910-myles.jpg
The key to how the Browns stunned the Bengals in NFL Week 1
fmia0910-tua.jpg
Miami Dolphins prove ‘adversity is our opportunity’ in NFL Week 1 comeback

Top Clips

nbc_pft_young_230911v2.jpg
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
nbc_pft_draft_230911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nina Derwael, Olympic uneven bars champion, to miss gymnastics worlds

  
Published September 11, 2023 10:56 AM
Nina Derwael

DERWAEL Nina (BEL) UB during the Gymnastics Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Apparatus Womens and Mens Finals on November 05, 2022 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom (Photo by Filippo Tomasi/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Olympic uneven bars gold medalist Nina Derwael will miss this fall’s world gymnastics championships in her home nation of Belgium after dislocating a shoulder.

“I’ve done everything I could but faith has decided something else,” was posted on her social media this past weekend. “Past Friday I dislocated my shoulder on bars, as a result I will have to experience this world championships in our own little country from the stands just as in 2013. It’s a childhood dream that falls apart and for right now it’s difficult to comprehend.”

Derwael, 23, is Belgium’s lone world artistic gymnastics champion and lone Olympic gymnastics gold medalist.

She won bars titles at worlds in 2018 and 2019, then took Tokyo Olympic gold with three tenths more difficulty than the rest of the field.

Derwael did not compete at the 2021 post-Olympic worlds (as did many top gymnasts), then took bronze on the apparatus last year behind repeat gold medalist Wei Xiaoyuan of China and American Shilese Jones.

Wei, 19, is not on China’s current roster for worlds in Antwerp with three weeks until qualifying at worlds begins.

Overall, China may not send its best gymnasts to worlds and instead prioritize the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, whose gymnastics competition ends Sept. 29, two days before women’s qualifying begins at worlds.