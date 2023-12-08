 Skip navigation
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race

  
Published December 8, 2023 01:07 PM
Nina Ortlieb

Austria’s Nina Ortlieb reacts after her run in the Women’s Alpine Super G during the FIS World Cup in Kvitfjell, on March 5, 2023. (Photo by Geir Olsen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by GEIR OLSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

NTB/AFP via Getty Images

World downhill silver medalist Nina Ortlieb of Austria broke before her right tibia and fibula in a fall before Friday’s World Cup super-G race in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Ortlieb, 27, was scheduled to make her season debut on Friday in the campaign’s first speed race. She was fastest in downhill training Thursday.

Last February, Ortlieb finished four hundredths behind Swiss Jasmine Flury in the world championships downhill to earn her first senior world medal.

Before that, she went nearly two years between World Cup races after blowing out her right knee in a January 2021 crash, missing the 2022 Olympics before returning in December 2022. Ortlieb has undergone at least 19 surgeries in her life, according to the International Ski Federation.

Her father, Patrick, won the 1992 Olympic downhill.

Italian Sofia Goggia won Friday’s super-G, the first speed race of the season, by 95 hundredths over Austrian Cornelia Hütter. American Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth.

St. Moritz is scheduled to hold a downhill on Saturday and another super-G on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.