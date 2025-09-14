 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins world 100m title, caps a village kid’s remarkable rise
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships-Evening Session
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world track and field titles to Olympic golds

Top Clips

new_mpx_thumb.jpg
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
nbc_pl_nevillehof_250914.jpg
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
nbc_pl_ornstein_250914.jpg
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins world 100m title, caps a village kid’s remarkable rise
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships-Evening Session
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world track and field titles to Olympic golds

Top Clips

new_mpx_thumb.jpg
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
nbc_pl_nevillehof_250914.jpg
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
nbc_pl_ornstein_250914.jpg
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:30 AM

With Usain Bolt watching, Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson went one-two in the men’s 100m at the World Track and Field Championships, putting Jamaica back on top for the first time since Bolt retired in 2017.

American Noah Lyles, the 2023 World champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist, took bronze, his first defeat in a global championship 100m at any age level.

Seville, who is coached by Bolt’s career-long coach Glen Mills, rallied past Thompson to win in 9.77 seconds. Thompson followed in 9.82, and then Lyles in 9.89.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Seville, a 24-year-old who has run fast in early rounds but never previously won a 100m medal, became the first Jamaican man to win a global 100m title since Bolt at the 2016 Olympics.

World Championships highlights, including the men’s and women’s 100m, air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Worlds continue later Sunday with the men’s marathon (6:30 p.m., CNBC and Peacock).

The next finals session in the stadium is Monday at 5:15 a.m. ET (Peacock) and 6:30 a.m. ET (USA Network), featuring the women’s 100m hurdles and men’s pole vault.

World Track and Field Championships Results — Men’s 100m

Gold: Oblique Seville (JAM) — 9.77
Silver: Kishane Thompson (JAM) — 9.82
Bronze: Noah Lyles (USA) — 9.89
4. Kenny Bednarek (USA) — 9.92
5. Gift Leotlela (RSA) — 9.95
6. Kayinsola Ajayi (NGR) — 10.00
7. Akani Simbine (RSA) — 10.04
DQ. Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
How Melissa Jefferson-Wooden went from ‘village kid’ to world’s fastest woman of 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden saved her dad’s life when she was 17 years old.