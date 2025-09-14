Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting

With Usain Bolt watching, Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson went one-two in the men’s 100m at the World Track and Field Championships, putting Jamaica back on top for the first time since Bolt retired in 2017.

American Noah Lyles, the 2023 World champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist, took bronze, his first defeat in a global championship 100m at any age level.

Seville, who is coached by Bolt’s career-long coach Glen Mills, rallied past Thompson to win in 9.77 seconds. Thompson followed in 9.82, and then Lyles in 9.89.

Seville, a 24-year-old who has run fast in early rounds but never previously won a 100m medal, became the first Jamaican man to win a global 100m title since Bolt at the 2016 Olympics.

Gold: Oblique Seville (JAM) — 9.77

Silver: Kishane Thompson (JAM) — 9.82

Bronze: Noah Lyles (USA) — 9.89

4. Kenny Bednarek (USA) — 9.92

5. Gift Leotlela (RSA) — 9.95

6. Kayinsola Ajayi (NGR) — 10.00

7. Akani Simbine (RSA) — 10.04

DQ. Letsile Tebogo (BOT)