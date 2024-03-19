Olympic basketball draws: U.S. men play South Sudan, women get rematch of Tokyo final

The U.S. men’s basketball team will play South Sudan and a Serbian team possibly with Nikola Jokic, while the U.S. women have a Tokyo Olympic final rematch in group play at the Paris Games.

FIBA, the sport’s international governing body, held a draw ceremony on Tuesday that placed the 12 teams in each tournament in groups.

After round-robin play within the three groups, the top two teams from each four-team group advance to the quarterfinals, along with the two highest-ranked third-place teams.

Olympic rosters have yet to be named.

The U.S. men, eyeing a fifth consecutive Olympic title, were grouped with South Sudan, Serbia and the winner of an early July last-chance qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico.

South Sudan, the world’s newest nation (2011), qualified for its first Olympic tournament last September as the top African nation at the FIBA World Cup.

At No. 62 in the world, it was the lowest-ranked team to qualify for an Olympic men’s tournament since at least 2004, according to FIBA.

One of the great moments in Olympic qualifying across all sports and years took place in the South Sudan locker room after the team clinched its spot with a win over longtime African basketball power Angola.

Luol Deng, the retired NBA All-Star and president of the nation’s basketball federation, led a chant: “Where we goin’?” he yelled. “Paris!” the players replied on repeat.

“A year ago, we were practicing outside with eagles flying around while we were practicing. The courts were flooded,” said head coach Royal Ivey, a former NBA player and University of Texas star. “I’m on cloud nine right now.”

The U.S. will also play Serbia, which could have Jokic. Without Jokic, Serbia took silver to Germany at the 2023 World Cup. With Jokic, Serbia took silver to the U.S. at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The other U.S. opponent in group play will be the winner of an early July Olympic qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico. That tournament includes Lithuania and Italy.

The other men’s groups include world champion Germany and Tokyo silver medalist France in Group B.

Canada, which beat the U.S. in the World Cup bronze-medal game last September, is in Group A and could play a Luka Doncic-led Slovenia or a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece, if either nation wins its last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in early July.

The U.S. women are in Group C with Japan, which sets up a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final. Belgium and Germany are also in the group.

In the Tokyo Olympic final, Brittney Griner scored 30 points, the second-highest total in an Olympic game in U.S. women’s history, as the Americans beat Japan 90-75.

The American women eye an eighth consecutive Olympic title, which would break the record streak for any nation in an Olympic team sport. They are currently tied with the U.S. men’s basketball team, which won seven golds in a row from 1936 through 1968.

The other groups include reigning world silver medalist China (Group A) and longtime American rival Australia (Group B).

