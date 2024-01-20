 Skip navigation
Petra Vlhova injured in giant slalom fall

  
Published January 20, 2024 06:07 AM
Petra Vlhova

COURCHEVEL, FRANCE - DECEMBER 21: Petra Vlhova of Team Slovakia takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Slalom on December 21, 2023 in Courchevel, France. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Olympic slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova was injured in a first-run fall in a World Cup giant slalom in her home country of Slovakia on Saturday.

Vlhova slipped coming around the ninth gate, then fell. Her momentum took her sideways toward fencing on the side of the course. After coming to a stop, she sat up slightly on her side before being helped.

She was taken off the hill in a sled, waving to spectators when she passed near the finish area.

“Petra has been transported to the hospital, she was stabilized,” Vlhova’s team said. “In these moments, Petra is undergoing medical examinations.”

Vlhova, 28, has 31 World Cup race wins and shared slalom supremacy with Mikaela Shiffrin over the last several years.

Olympic GS gold medalist Sara Hector of Sweden later won the two-run race by 1.52 seconds over Shiffrin, the largest women’s GS margin of victory since February 2004.

Shiffrin earned her 149th career World Cup podium, moving six shy of the record held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, who raced in the 1970s and ‘80s. Last season, Shiffrin broke Stenmark’s career World Cup wins record of 86. Shiffrin now has 94 wins.

The women race a slalom in Jasna on Sunday, airing on skiandsnowboard.live for subscribers.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule