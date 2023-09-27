Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid

Poland plans to bid for the 2036 Olympics, the next Summer Games yet to be awarded, with its capital of Warsaw.

Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Olympic Committee chairman Radosław Piesiewicz made a joint announcement on Wednesday.

Olympic hosts are traditionally decided in an IOC members vote seven years before the Games, but recent reforms allow flexibility on the timing and process.

Poland has never hosted an Olympics. It initially bid for the Winter Olympics in 2006 (Zakopane) and 2022 (Krakow), but neither of those bids made it to the final vote.

It bid for the 2014 Youth Summer Olympics with Poznan and lost the vote to Nanjing, China.

The next three Summer Olympics will be in Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.

The next Winter Olympics will be in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026. The 2030 Winter Games host is expected to be decided in the coming months.