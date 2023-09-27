 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup Previews - Tuesday 26th September
With LIV guys gone, long live the Euros
AUTO: OCT 02 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Drivers to watch during playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway
nbc_dps_dponryanday_230925.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s top priority this week to not let Ohio State beat it twice, as it did in 2022

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230927.jpg
Rodgers: Jets can’t afford to ‘point fingers’
nbc_edge_bte_phiwas_230926.jpg
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
nbc_edge_bte_larind_230926.jpg
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup Previews - Tuesday 26th September
With LIV guys gone, long live the Euros
AUTO: OCT 02 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Drivers to watch during playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway
nbc_dps_dponryanday_230925.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s top priority this week to not let Ohio State beat it twice, as it did in 2022

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230927.jpg
Rodgers: Jets can’t afford to ‘point fingers’
nbc_edge_bte_phiwas_230926.jpg
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
nbc_edge_bte_larind_230926.jpg
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid

  
Published September 27, 2023 07:42 AM
Poland Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 05: Flag bearer Karol Bielecki of Poland leads his team during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Poland plans to bid for the 2036 Olympics, the next Summer Games yet to be awarded, with its capital of Warsaw.

Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Olympic Committee chairman Radosław Piesiewicz made a joint announcement on Wednesday.

Olympic hosts are traditionally decided in an IOC members vote seven years before the Games, but recent reforms allow flexibility on the timing and process.

Poland has never hosted an Olympics. It initially bid for the Winter Olympics in 2006 (Zakopane) and 2022 (Krakow), but neither of those bids made it to the final vote.

It bid for the 2014 Youth Summer Olympics with Poznan and lost the vote to Nanjing, China.

The next three Summer Olympics will be in Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.

The next Winter Olympics will be in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026. The 2030 Winter Games host is expected to be decided in the coming months.