Qatar bids for 2036 Olympics, Paralympics with Doha

Doha is bidding for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics as Qatar hopes to become the first nation from the Middle East and North Africa to host the Games.

The Qatar Olympic Committee said Tuesday that it has participated in ongoing discussions with the IOC during a dialogue phase for interested bidders.

The Qatar committee published a 16-page bid press kit that boasted 95 percent of required competition venues already operational.

Qatar hosted the last men’s FIFA World Cup in 2022, plus Doha recently held World Championships in aquatic sports (2024), track and field (2019) and gymnastics (2018).

“Building on the monumental success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we reaffirm our readiness to bring the world together under the banner of the Olympic values just as we did in 2022, when Doha welcomed over one million traveling fans from around the globe,” the kit read. “Our journey to 2022 was one of tremendous growth. The path toward 2036 will build on that foundation with a new kind of legacy: an achievement that crowns Qatar’s efforts to develop skills and create economic opportunities for all its people.”

Doha previously bid for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and did not reach the IOC voting phase either time.

New IOC President Kirsty Coventry said in June that the host selection process is being paused to review when and how to award future Games. Coventry said the decision had overwhelming support from IOC members.

IOC members voted to determine hosts seven years before the Games until recent reforms allowed flexibility for how and when they were awarded.

India, the world’s most populous nation, has also expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Games.

The India Olympic Association sent a letter of intent to the IOC in October 2024. Then in early July, India media reported that the city of Ahmedabad was chosen as the specific bid city.

India has never hosted an Olympics or Paralympics nor had a bid reach the final stages. It did host the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The 2024 and 2028 Olympics and Paralympics were awarded at the same time in 2017 to Paris and Los Angeles, respectively. The 2026 Winter Games were awarded to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy in a traditional IOC members vote seven years out.

In 2019, the IOC introduced future host commissions that could enter what it called “targeted dialogue” with potential hosts rather than having a traditional bid race.

The 2030 and 2034 Winter Games were awarded in 2024 to the French Alps and Salt Lake City, respectively. The 2032 Brisbane Games were awarded in 2021. All were chosen after having targeted dialogue.