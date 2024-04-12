 Skip navigation
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Six
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sky's the limit for Orion
Masters Tournament - Round One
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Jannik Sinner
Sinner beats Rune to set up semifinal against Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cowboysresignpriorities_240412.jpg
Ranking DAL's re-signing priorities this offseason
nbc_pft_parsons_240412.jpg
Cowboys have a 'generational talent' in Parsons
nbc_pft_sportsbucketlist_240412.jpg
PFT Draft: Sports-related bucket list items

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
American Sam Watson breaks speed climbing world record twice

  
Published April 12, 2024 11:12 AM
Hargitay reflects on the greatness of Ledecky
April 8, 2024 09:43 AM
Actress Mariska Hargitay shares the story of seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

American Sam Watson lowered the world record for speed climbing twice in a span of less than an hour at a World Cup event in China on Friday.

Watson, who qualified for the Paris Olympics at October’s Pan American Games, ascended the 15-meter (49-foot) wall in 4.85 seconds in his first run, then did it in 4.79 seconds in his second run.

In speed climbing, athletes go head-to-head, scaling identical walls as fast as they can. All top-level International Federation of Sport Climbing competitions have identical holds along the wall, allowing for world records in the event.

Watson broke the previous world record of 4.90 set by Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo, who last April became the first man to break five seconds.

Watson, an 18-year-old from the Dallas area, is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris. He is eighth in the world rankings and updated his Instagram bio, which now reads, “The fastest vertical man in the world.”

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut in Tokyo with one event per gender combining results from the speed, bouldering and lead disciplines.

For Paris, there are two events per gender: a standalone speed event and a combined event for bouldering and lead.

