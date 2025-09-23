Savannah Guthrie, Terry Gannon to host NBCUniversal’s Opening Ceremony coverage of Milan Cortina Olympics

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon will host NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, with Shaun White joining the broadcast booth for the Parade of Nations.

Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will contribute to Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on NBC and Peacock.

The Opening Ceremony airs live at 12 p.m. ET on Feb. 6, with primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock.

The Opening Ceremony will be inside the San Siro, the most famous soccer stadium in Italy and home to AC Milan (since 1926) and Inter Milan (since 1947).

Organizers plan to incorporate athletes from competition clusters across Northern Italy into the ceremony, even if they are unable to attend in person.

After the Opening Ceremony, competition will include a record 116 medal events among 16 sports over 16 days.

Guthrie covered the last three Opening Ceremonies. This will be Gannon’s first time hosting an Opening Ceremony after covering the last four Closing Ceremonies.

White, a three-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold medalist who retired after the 2022 Beijing Games, returns to NBC Olympics’ broadcast coverage after contributing to the Summer Games in 2012 and 2016.

More here from NBC Sports PR.