Stanley Tucci to join NBC Universal primetime coverage of 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Italian American Stanley Tucci will spotlight Northern Italian cuisine, culture and lifestyle during NBC Universal’s primetime coverage while on site at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Tucci will “present travelogue-style segments highlighting the food, traditions, and history of the regions hosting the Winter Olympics,” according to NBC Sports PR.

“It’s been my passion to learn about the people of Italy by traversing the country and savoring its food. But this time, I’ll have a guest with me -- the world,” Tucci said in a press release. “I’m excited to return to northern Italy as the Olympic Games brings the world to its doorstep. What foods will the world fall in love with? What favorites will be uncovered? How will Italy transform with the world as its guest? I’m excited to share it all with the American primetime audience in February.”

Tucci, an Emmy Award-winning actor, Academy Award nominee and New York Times best-selling author, hosted CNN’s “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and currently hosts National Geographic’s “Tucci in Italy.”

The Milan Cortina Games Opening Ceremony is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock. Competition starts Feb. 4, with the first of 16 days of medal competition on Feb. 7.

Tucci’s roots trace to Marzi, a town in Calabria in southern Italy.

His film acting credits include The Hunger Games series, Spotlight, Conclave, The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Lovely Bones (Academy Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor).