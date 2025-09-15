STANLEY TUCCI TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S OLYMPIC PRIMETIME COVERAGE FOR MILAN CORTINA 2026

Emmy Award-Winning Actor, Academy Award Nominee, and New York Times Best-Selling Author will Spotlight Northern Italian Culture for Winter Olympic Primetime Show on NBC and Peacock

Tucci Hosted CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and National Geographic’s Tucci in Italy

Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games Begin with Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept., 15, 2025 – Stanley Tucci, the Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor and New York Times best-selling author, will join NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February 2026. The Italian American actor will be on-site in northern Italy during the Games, spotlighting the local cuisine, culture, and lifestyle on NBC and Peacock. Coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics begins with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

During primetime, Tucci will present travelogue-style segments highlighting the food, traditions, and history of the regions hosting the Winter Olympics. He is well known for exploring Italian culture on television, having won two consecutive Emmy Awards for CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and currently hosting National Geographic’s Tucci in Italy, which spotlights 10 regions across the country, including northern Italy. Tucci’s own roots trace back to Marzi, a town in Calabria in southern Italy.

“It’s been my passion to learn about the people of Italy by traversing the country and savoring its food. But this time, I’ll have a guest with me -- the world,” said Tucci. “I’m excited to return to northern Italy as the Olympic Games brings the world to its doorstep. What foods will the world fall in love with? What favorites will be uncovered? How will Italy transform with the world as its guest? I’m excited to share it all with the American primetime audience in February.”

“I immediately thought of Stanley when we started planning for Milan,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics. “America has an affinity for all things Italian, and with his string of hit shows and best sellers, Stanley’s now the it guy on Italian culture in our country. His mix of cool curiosity and masterful storytelling makes him the perfect guide to dish on northern Italy’s culinary and cultural treasures. We can’t wait for him to make America hungry in primetime.”

Tucci has had an illustrious acting career, appearing in films such as The Hunger Games series, Spotlight, Conclave, The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Lovely Bones, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Tucci is also the recipient of six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and has been nominated for a Grammy Award and Tony Award. Additionally, he is a New York Times best-selling author and has written multiple food-focused books, including Taste: My Life Through Food and What I Ate in One Year.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

ABOUT STANLEY TUCCI

Stanley Tucci is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his versatility as an actor, writer, director, and producer. He has appeared in over 100 films, countless television shows, and more than a dozen plays on and off Broadway. Recently, Tucci can be seen in the new Russo brothers film The Electric State, a film based on an adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag and set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. Additionally, Tucci can be seen in Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth, written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Guy Ritchie. Also recently, Tucci returned to Italy’s enchanting regions in the highly anticipated National Geographic series Tucci in Italy, where he explored the country’s rich tapestry of culture and cuisine. The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Soon, you can find Tucci reprising his role as Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada 2, set to release on May 1, 2026. He will also return to his role of Bernard Orlick in season 2 of Amazon’s series Citadel.

