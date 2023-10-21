Sha’Carri Richardson gets school district track named after her

A track in the Dallas district where Sha’Carri Richardson attended elementary school through high school has been named after the world champion sprinter.

The Dallas Independent School District board unanimously voted Thursday night to name the track at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex’s John Kincaide Stadium as Sha’Carri Richardson Track.

“This means so much if you from the city, you know the stadium is rooted in memories,” was posted on Richardson’s social media. “I’m literally speechless.”

The track is one mile south of Carter High School, which Richardson attended.

At Carter, Richardson won Texas state 100m titles as a sophomore, junior and senior and the 200m as a junior and senior. She matriculated at LSU, won the NCAA 100m title as a freshman and turned professional in 2019.

Naming the track after her serves “as a tribute to Richardson’s remarkable achievements in sports and significant ties to the Dallas community,” according to the district website.

Richardson, 23, won the world championships 100m on Aug. 21 to earn the unofficial title of world’s fastest woman.

She added 200m bronze and 4x100m relay gold, becoming the first American woman to win three medals at a worlds since Allyson Felix in 2017.