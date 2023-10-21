 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nitrocross 2023 Las Vegas finale.jpg
Nitrocross announces season finale will be held in Las Vegas in early March
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole; Dale Jr. qualifies 23rd
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_miami_qualifyinghl_231020.jpg
Highlights: Miami Xfinity Series qualifying
nbc_rubgy_argvnzl_231020.jpg
Highlights: New Zealand v. Argentina, Rugby WC
nbc_bfa_montgomerywhitakerfullv2_231020.jpg
Liberty respond to Plum’s team chemistry comments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sha’Carri Richardson gets school district track named after her

  
Published October 20, 2023 08:18 PM

A track in the Dallas district where Sha’Carri Richardson attended elementary school through high school has been named after the world champion sprinter.

The Dallas Independent School District board unanimously voted Thursday night to name the track at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex’s John Kincaide Stadium as Sha’Carri Richardson Track.

“This means so much if you from the city, you know the stadium is rooted in memories,” was posted on Richardson’s social media. “I’m literally speechless.”

The track is one mile south of Carter High School, which Richardson attended.

At Carter, Richardson won Texas state 100m titles as a sophomore, junior and senior and the 200m as a junior and senior. She matriculated at LSU, won the NCAA 100m title as a freshman and turned professional in 2019.

Naming the track after her serves “as a tribute to Richardson’s remarkable achievements in sports and significant ties to the Dallas community,” according to the district website.

Richardson, 23, won the world championships 100m on Aug. 21 to earn the unofficial title of world’s fastest woman.

She added 200m bronze and 4x100m relay gold, becoming the first American woman to win three medals at a worlds since Allyson Felix in 2017.