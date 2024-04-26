Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson headline weekend track meets on NBC Sports, Peacock

Reigning world 100m champions Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles sprint on back-to-back days as the track and field season heats up on NBC Sports and Peacock this weekend.

Richardson is slated to compete in Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Suzhou, China, which airs live on Peacock from 7-9 a.m. ET with highlights on CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app from 1-3 p.m. ET.

Lyles makes his international outdoor season debut at Sunday’s USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Richardson races a Diamond League 200m for a second consecutive Saturday.

Last week in Xiamen, she took second to 19-year-old Australian Torrie Lewis in the 200m. Lewis is not in this week’s field.

Also returning from Xiamen are Americans TeeTee Terry, Tamara Clark and Anavia Battle, who are candidates along with Richardson and others to make the Olympic team in the 200m by finishing in the top three at June’s trials in Eugene, Oregon.

On Sunday in Bermuda, Lyles will race the 100m against a field that includes Canadian 100m champion Aaron Brown and Lyles’ younger brother, Josephus, a 2022 World Championships team member.

Lyles made his 100m season debut on April 13 in Florida, clocking 10.01 seconds. The world’s best time so far in 2024 is 9.93 seconds, posted by 17-year-old American Christian Miller last Saturday. Lyles won the world title last August in a personal-best 9.83.

The world’s top sprinters either have not debuted yet this season or are still ramping up toward trials meets and then the Olympics in Paris in August.

Here are five events to watch this weekend:

Women’s Discus, Saturday, 5:32 a.m. ET

For the second consecutive Saturday, the field includes Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman, 2022 World champion Feng Bin, 2023 World champion Laulauga Tausaga-Collins and Cuban Yaime Pérez, who two weeks ago launched a 73.09-meter throw, the world’s farthest since July 1989. The American Allman won last week.

Men’s Pole Vault, Saturday, 6:31 a.m. ET

Last Saturday in Xiamen, Mondo Duplantis broke the world record for an eighth time dating back to February 2020, clearing 6.24 meters. The next time the world record is broken, it will mark the first time a man clears 20 1/2 feet. The first time a man cleared 20 feet was in 1991 (Ukrainian Sergey Bubka).

Men’s 100m, Saturday, 7:18 a.m. ET

Christian Coleman, the 2019 World champion, and Fred Kerley, the 2022 World champion, duel again after Coleman took the win in Xiamen — 10.13 to 10.17. Coleman and Lyles tied for the world’s fastest time in 2023 (9.83, which Brit Zharnel Hughes also hit), making them favorites to grab two of the three individual spots on the Olympic team at June’s trials. Kerley’s world-leading time in 2022 was 9.76

Women’s 100m Hurdles, Saturday, 7:49 a.m. ET

As in Xiamen, the field includes reigning Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, reigning world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica, reigning world indoor champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria. Last week, Camacho-Quinn prevailed in 12.45 seconds, overtaking Charlton by four hundredths. The world’s fastest women in 2024 are Americans Tonea Marshall (12.42) and Nia Ali (12.44), who are not in Saturday’s field.

Men’s 100m, Sunday, 5:52 p.m. ET

Lyles looks to continue the momentum from the winter indoor season, where he lowered his personal best in the 60m on two occasions. Lyles had never broken 10 seconds in April in a wind-legal race until last spring, when he ran 9.95 in April, then won his first world title in the event in August.