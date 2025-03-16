Canada dominates World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Canada won six of the nine events at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Beijing, taking momentum into the 2025-26 Olympic season.

Steven Dubois led the way with four titles, including individually in the men’s 500m and 1000m and with the men’s and mixed-gender relays. William Dandjinou, the world’s top-ranked man this season, took the 1500m.

Canada also won the women’s 3000m relay, plus took silver in all three individual women’s events -- Courtney Sarault in the 1000m and 1500m and Rikki Doak in the 500m.

Canada won the most events outright at worlds for the first time since 1994. World Championships highlights air Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Dubois, a 5-foot, 6-inch 27-year-old from Quebec, earned his first individual world titles in his sixth appearance at worlds.

Dubois was sixth overall at the 2018 Olympic Trials, where the top five made up the team for PyeongChang. He made it to the 2022 Olympics and won a medal of every color -- relay gold, 1500m silver and 500m bronze.

Dandjinou, a 6-foot, 3-inch 23-year-old from Quebec, has climbed to the top of the sport since being the alternate for the 2022 Olympic team.

Dandjinou’s father, Alain, left his native Cote d’Ivoire for Canada in 1990 and became familiar with skating from his first job making the ice at an outdoor rink at Université de Sherbrooke, according to CBC Sports.

The best U.S. finish at worlds was fourth in the men’s relay.

American Kristen Santos-Griswold, the world’s top-ranked woman this season, withdrew from worlds after she was involved in a collision on Friday’s qualifying day.

“I’ve always prided myself on my ability to persevere through falls and injuries,” she posted Sunday. “I kept the door open to race today on the final day of World Champs, but unfortunately, it’s just not the safe or smart choice this time. While I’m heartbroken to miss racing on the biggest stage of the season and in front of the amazing crowd here in Beijing, I have so much to be proud of this year. Looking ahead to next year and the Olympic season, I’m more excited and determined than ever. Oh yeah... and you can catch me rocking number 1 on my helmet next season.”

Corinne Stoddard, ranked No. 3 in the world this season, did not compete at worlds in order to prioritize her health.