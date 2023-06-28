Simone Biles sets return to gymnastics competition

Simone Biles is returning to gymnastics competition at the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5, which would be her first meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles is joined on the entry list by fellow Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, whose last elite competition was also Tokyo.

Lee also competed at the NCAA level for Auburn the last two seasons and has said she plans a 2024 Olympic bid.

Biles has not announced whether she plans a 2024 Olympic bid and has not publicly shared any information about returning to training.

The U.S. Classic is the primary tune-up meet for the U.S. Championships, which are later in August. Biles’ return to competition after a post-2016 Olympic break was at the 2018 U.S. Classic.

Last summer, Biles said she was undecided on a comeback but that she would be at the Paris Olympics in some capacity, athlete or otherwise.

Biles previously took a break from gymnastics after the 2016 Rio Games, then returned to full-time training in November 2017. Her first national team camp back was in May 2018. Her first competition was that July. She later won the U.S. and world all-around titles that year.

“Gymnastics isn’t one of those sports you can just take off time and jump back into it,” Aly Raisman, who took a break after the 2012 Olympics and had a successful return to competition for 2015 and 2016, said this spring. “It really takes a lot of conditioning. I remember like even doing a back flip for the first time the next day. I was so sore. I forgot how much every part of my body isn’t being used to flip and tumble around.”

The last U.S. female artistic gymnast to make three Olympic teams was Dominique Dawes in 2000.

Other recent U.S. gold-medal gymnasts took breaks after the Games and returned.

Nastia Liukin, the 2008 all-around gold medalist, left competition after the 2009 U.S. Championships and returned in May 2012 for a 2012 Olympic run, missing that team.

Shawn Johnson, the 2008 balance beam gold medalist, returned to a national team camp in November 2010 and competition in 2011 before retiring in June 2012.

Gabby Douglas and Raisman, members of the 2012 Olympic champion team, returned to national team camps in 2014 and competition in March 2015 ahead of making the 2016 Olympic team.

NBC Sports’ Seth Rubinroit contributed to this report.