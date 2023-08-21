 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler to start at offensive guard for Notre Dame as Irish ready for Ireland and Navy
2023 Tour Championship Starting Strokes
TOUR Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
fmia821-purdy.jpg
Inside the San Francisco 49ers ‘safety net’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_olisev2_230821.jpg
Why Olise staying at Palace means so much
nbc_pl_greenwoodnews_230821.jpg
Manchester United to part ways with Greenwood
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler to start at offensive guard for Notre Dame as Irish ready for Ireland and Navy
2023 Tour Championship Starting Strokes
TOUR Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
fmia821-purdy.jpg
Inside the San Francisco 49ers ‘safety net’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_olisev2_230821.jpg
Why Olise staying at Palace means so much
nbc_pl_greenwoodnews_230821.jpg
Manchester United to part ways with Greenwood
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published August 21, 2023 02:26 PM
Biles shines in gymnastics return, winning Classic
August 5, 2023 10:09 PM
Watch highlights of Simone Biles' uneven bars, balance beam and vault routines at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic and hear her share the emotions from her triumphant gymnastics return.

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live across NBC, CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the last two Olympic all-around gold medalists, headline the women’s field that competes Friday and Sunday in San Jose, California.

Biles, 26, can become the oldest U.S. women’s all-around champion since USA Gymnastics was established in 1963, supplanting Linda Metheny (24 in 1971).

Biles, already the only non-teen to win a U.S. all-around title since 1971, can also become the first man or woman to win eight national all-around titles. She is currently tied with Alfred Jochim, who won seven from 1925-30 and 1933 in the AAU era.

Biles and Lee are joined by Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, plus 2022 World all-around silver medalist Shilese Jones.

The men compete Thursday and Saturday without two-time reigning all-around champion Brody Malone, who is out after leg surgery.

The headliners include Asher Hong, who was sixth in the 2022 World Championships all-around at age 18, and Donnell Whittenburg, who was runner-up to Malone at last year’s nationals.

All athletes are vying not only for national titles, but also spots on five-man and five-woman teams for October’s world championships.

The women’s world team will be named after a September selection camp.

The men’s world team will be chosen by a committee after nationals and named Sunday.

2023 Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule

DayTime (ET)SessionPlatform
Thursday8 p.m.Men Day 1Peacock
Friday8 p.m.Women Day 1Peacock
Saturday10:30 a.m.*Men Day 1CNBC
4:30 p.m.*Women Day 1CNBC
7 p.m.Men Day 2CNBC, Peacock
Sunday12 p.m.*Men Day 2NBC
6:30 p.m.Women Day 2Peacock
7 p.m.**Women Day 2NBC

All NBC and CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.
*Delayed broadcast.
**Same time across time zones (7 p.m. ET and PT).