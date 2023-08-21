2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live across NBC, CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the last two Olympic all-around gold medalists, headline the women’s field that competes Friday and Sunday in San Jose, California.

Biles, 26, can become the oldest U.S. women’s all-around champion since USA Gymnastics was established in 1963, supplanting Linda Metheny (24 in 1971).

Biles, already the only non-teen to win a U.S. all-around title since 1971, can also become the first man or woman to win eight national all-around titles. She is currently tied with Alfred Jochim, who won seven from 1925-30 and 1933 in the AAU era.

Biles and Lee are joined by Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, plus 2022 World all-around silver medalist Shilese Jones.

The men compete Thursday and Saturday without two-time reigning all-around champion Brody Malone, who is out after leg surgery.

The headliners include Asher Hong, who was sixth in the 2022 World Championships all-around at age 18, and Donnell Whittenburg, who was runner-up to Malone at last year’s nationals.

All athletes are vying not only for national titles, but also spots on five-man and five-woman teams for October’s world championships.

The women’s world team will be named after a September selection camp.

The men’s world team will be chosen by a committee after nationals and named Sunday.

2023 Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule



Day Time (ET) Session Platform Thursday 8 p.m. Men Day 1 Peacock Friday 8 p.m. Women Day 1 Peacock Saturday 10:30 a.m.* Men Day 1 CNBC 4:30 p.m.* Women Day 1 CNBC 7 p.m. Men Day 2 CNBC, Peacock Sunday 12 p.m.* Men Day 2 NBC 6:30 p.m. Women Day 2 Peacock 7 p.m.** Women Day 2 NBC

All NBC and CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

*Delayed broadcast.

**Same time across time zones (7 p.m. ET and PT).