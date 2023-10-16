 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blake Snell
MLB Team Roundup: San Diego Padres
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: First Base
nbc_bte_week7openers_231015.jpg
NFL Week 7: Betting Dolphins @ Eagles

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bucslions_231016.jpg
Lions spoil Buccaneers’ Creamsicle moment
nbc_pft_bufnygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Should Giants have run on final play vs. Bills?
nbc_pft_unimpressivebills_231016.jpg
Bills remain ‘all over the place’ after Giants win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blake Snell
MLB Team Roundup: San Diego Padres
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: First Base
nbc_bte_week7openers_231015.jpg
NFL Week 7: Betting Dolphins @ Eagles

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bucslions_231016.jpg
Lions spoil Buccaneers’ Creamsicle moment
nbc_pft_bufnygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Should Giants have run on final play vs. Bills?
nbc_pft_unimpressivebills_231016.jpg
Bills remain ‘all over the place’ after Giants win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 Skate America TV, live stream schedule

  
Published October 16, 2023 09:19 AM
How high school senior Malinin became the 'quadgod'
January 27, 2023 11:29 AM
As he seeks his first National Title, learn about how high school senior Ilia Malinin pulls off unprecedented routines while juggling physics homework.

The Grand Prix figure skating season kicks off with Skate America, live on NBC Sports and Peacock this weekend from Allen, Texas.

World ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus U.S. champions in singles Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito headline the first top-level event of the season.

Chock and Bates, who in March won their first world title in their 12th season together, bid for their fourth Skate America crown and to extend a streak to 15 consecutive years that an American couple wins this event.

Malinin, the world bronze medalist, returns to the competition where he made history last year: landing the second quadruple Axel in history (a month after he performed the first) and becoming, at 17, the youngest men’s Skate American champion.

Levito, fourth at worlds at age 16, can become the youngest American woman to win Skate America since Michelle Kwan claimed the second of her record seven titles in 1996. The field also includes world silver medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium and U.S. bronze medalist Amber Glenn.

The withdrawal of world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan due to injury opened up the pairs’ competition.

2023 Skate America Broadcast Schedule

DayCompetitionTime (ET)Platform
Thu.Practice Cam11 a.m.-5:05 p.m.Peacock
Fri.Practice Cam11 a.m.-4:05 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short Program7:25-8:35 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 17:30-10:30 p.m.E!, Peacock
Men’s Short Program8:50-10:21 p.m.Peacock
Sat.Practice Cam9 a.m.-2:05 p.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance3-4:21 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate4:55-5:55 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Short Program7:15-8:45 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 28-11 p.m.E!, Peacock
Men’s Free Skate9-11:25 p.m.Peacock
Sun.Practice Cam10:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Highlights12-2 p.m.NBC*
Free Dance2:10-3:46 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 33-6 p.m.E!, Peacock
Women’s Free Skate4-5:50 p.m.Peacock
Exhibition Gala8:30-11 p.m.Peacock

*Delayed broadcast
**All NBC and E! coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.