2023 Skate America TV, live stream schedule

The Grand Prix figure skating season kicks off with Skate America, live on NBC Sports and Peacock this weekend from Allen, Texas.

World ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus U.S. champions in singles Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito headline the first top-level event of the season.

Chock and Bates, who in March won their first world title in their 12th season together, bid for their fourth Skate America crown and to extend a streak to 15 consecutive years that an American couple wins this event.

Malinin, the world bronze medalist, returns to the competition where he made history last year: landing the second quadruple Axel in history (a month after he performed the first) and becoming, at 17, the youngest men’s Skate American champion.

Levito, fourth at worlds at age 16, can become the youngest American woman to win Skate America since Michelle Kwan claimed the second of her record seven titles in 1996. The field also includes world silver medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium and U.S. bronze medalist Amber Glenn.

The withdrawal of world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan due to injury opened up the pairs’ competition.

2023 Skate America Broadcast Schedule



Day Competition Time (ET) Platform Thu. Practice Cam 11 a.m.-5:05 p.m. Peacock Fri. Practice Cam 11 a.m.-4:05 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Short Program 7:25-8:35 p.m. Peacock Skate America Day 1 7:30-10:30 p.m. E!, Peacock Men’s Short Program 8:50-10:21 p.m. Peacock Sat. Practice Cam 9 a.m.-2:05 p.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance 3-4:21 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free Skate 4:55-5:55 p.m. Peacock Women’s Short Program 7:15-8:45 p.m. Peacock Skate America Day 2 8-11 p.m. E!, Peacock Men’s Free Skate 9-11:25 p.m. Peacock Sun. Practice Cam 10:50 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Peacock Skate America Highlights 12-2 p.m. NBC* Free Dance 2:10-3:46 p.m. Peacock Skate America Day 3 3-6 p.m. E!, Peacock Women’s Free Skate 4-5:50 p.m. Peacock Exhibition Gala 8:30-11 p.m. Peacock

*Delayed broadcast

**All NBC and E! coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.