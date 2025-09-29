 Skip navigation
Snoop Dogg back for NBCUniversal coverage of 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

  
Published September 28, 2025 09:20 PM

Snoop Dogg will reprise his acclaimed Olympic role for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games next February.

Snoop Dogg “will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large U.S. primetime audience with his wintry take on what’s happening in northern Italy,” according to NBC Sports PR. “Similar to Paris, he’ll explore the region’s iconic landmarks and culture, attend Olympic competitions, and cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families.”

The Snoop’s Greatest Hits segment will also return. He will join Tirico on the primetime set “to riff on the day’s biggest stories and most unforgettable moments with his unmistakable rhythm and style.”

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop Dogg said, according to NBC Sports PR. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and as everyone knows, I am about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).” 👊🏾⛷️⛸️❄️🏂🥌

At the Paris Games, Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic flame, celebrated with athletes including Simone Biles and attended some of the biggest events and visited some of the most iconic venues, including equestrian at the Palace of Versailles with Martha Stewart.

The Milan Cortina Games open Feb. 6 at the San Siro, the most famous soccer stadium in Italy and home to AC Milan (since 1926) and Inter Milan (since 1947).

The ceremony airs live at 12 p.m. ET with primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock.

After the Opening Ceremony, competition will include a record 116 medal events among 16 sports over 16 days.

Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics NBC logo
Savannah Guthrie, Terry Gannon to host NBCUniversal’s Opening Ceremony coverage of Milan Cortina Olympics
Shaun White will join the booth for the Parade of Nations.