The Snow League, founded by Shaun White, to debut on NBC Sports, Peacock

The Snow League, a competition tour for snowboarders and freeskiers founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, will air on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The Snow League, the first professional league dedicated entirely to snowboarding and freeskiing, will hold its debut event from March 7-8 at Aspen Snowmass in Colorado, airing live on Peacock.

There will be four total events around the world in the first season with further dates and locations to be announced. All will air live on Peacock with encore presentations on NBC.

“Throughout the season, all the major events are scattered,” White said on TODAY on Tuesday. “There’s no common thread that connects the sport like any other traditional sport. So we’re bringing all the athletes together, putting them at the best resorts in the world.”

Men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe competitions will be held at each of the four events. Freeskiing will debut at the league’s second event in late 2025 and in all future events after that.

Athletes accumulate points based on results from each event to crown The Snow League World Champion at the end of the season.

The total prize purse of more than $1.5 million — split equally between women and men — is billed by the league as the richest in both sports.