Sena Tomita, Yuto Totsuka win first Snow League snowboard halfpipe titles

Japan’s Sena Tomita and Yuto Totsuka won the Snow League’s debut snowboard halfpipe competition in Aspen, Colorado.

The Snow League is a tour for snowboarders and freeskiers founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

Tomita, the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist, won a head-to-head, best-of-three finals series over Maddie Mastro, a two-time U.S. Olympian.

Totsuka upset Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano in the men’s semifinals, then swept Ruka Hirano (no relation) in the finals.

After Aspen, the Snow League resumes next fall and winter with events in China (December 2025), Aspen (February 2026) and Switzerland (March 2026). Ski halfpipe debuts on the circuit at the China stop.

Athletes accumulate points based on results from each event to crown The Snow League World Champion at the end of the season.

Results will also count toward the World Snowboard Points List, which can be used to determine 2026 Olympic team selections.

The total prize purse of more than $1.5 million — split equally between women and men — is billed by the league as the richest in both sports.