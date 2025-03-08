 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Pep talk from volunteer spurs Michael Kim to unlikely eagle
AUTO: FEB 23 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims NASCAR Cup pole
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalwol1eve1_250308.jpg
Munetsi equalizes for Wolves against Everton
nbc_pl_goaleve1wol0_250308.jpg
Harrison puts Everton ahead of Wolves
tomita_halfpipe.jpg
Tomita bests Mastro to win Snow League halfpipe

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Pep talk from volunteer spurs Michael Kim to unlikely eagle
AUTO: FEB 23 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims NASCAR Cup pole
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalwol1eve1_250308.jpg
Munetsi equalizes for Wolves against Everton
nbc_pl_goaleve1wol0_250308.jpg
Harrison puts Everton ahead of Wolves
tomita_halfpipe.jpg
Tomita bests Mastro to win Snow League halfpipe

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sena Tomita, Yuto Totsuka win first Snow League snowboard halfpipe titles

  
Published March 8, 2025 04:17 PM

Japan’s Sena Tomita and Yuto Totsuka won the Snow League’s debut snowboard halfpipe competition in Aspen, Colorado.

The Snow League is a tour for snowboarders and freeskiers founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

Tomita, the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist, won a head-to-head, best-of-three finals series over Maddie Mastro, a two-time U.S. Olympian.

Totsuka upset Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano in the men’s semifinals, then swept Ruka Hirano (no relation) in the finals.

After Aspen, the Snow League resumes next fall and winter with events in China (December 2025), Aspen (February 2026) and Switzerland (March 2026). Ski halfpipe debuts on the circuit at the China stop.

Athletes accumulate points based on results from each event to crown The Snow League World Champion at the end of the season.

Results will also count toward the World Snowboard Points List, which can be used to determine 2026 Olympic team selections.

The total prize purse of more than $1.5 million — split equally between women and men — is billed by the league as the richest in both sports.

Mark McMorris
Mark McMorris’ snowboard career has been record breaking and unbreakable
Mark McMorris targets more Olympic glory in 2026 after a medal at the last three Games.